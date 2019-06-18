Confusion erupts in GT Magistrates’ Courts as prisoners escape, recaptured

It was like a scene from a movie yesterday, as two prisoners made a daring escape only to be recaptured by police ranks from and around the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

As Seon Ray and Navin Ally were brought to the courts via a police bus, they darted out of the vehicle in an attempt to escape. A police detective who was leaving the courtyard at the time gave chase behind them firing a warning shot from his firearm.

The prisoners were heading west towards the Kitty bus park and they fell to the ground as the warning shot was fired. They then scrambled up and continued to run. About six minutes later Ally was brought back to the court by two plainclothes police ranks.

A short while later Ray was brought in. A huge crowd of civilians escorted the men back into the courts and flocked the compound to ensure they were placed into the lockups.

Shortly after the lunch break, the men were brought up to the court room of Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus. Ally was mopping blood off his forehead with tissues.

Before the charges were read to the men, Magistrate Isaacs-Marcus allowed Ally to approach her so she could take a better look at his injuries.

Ally denied the allegation of attempting to escape however, according to Ray the handcuffs were not placed on properly on their wrists and while in the bus Ally was picking it.

When the door was opened in front of the courts, Ally dashed out dragging Ray along. “As he run that’s how I was dragged out and it [handcuffs] eventually break loose, but I was not trying to escape your worship.”

The first charge alleged that on June 15, last, at Kingston, Georgetown, while in the company of another they robbed Terryl Chu of two cell phones, a haversack and a bottle of perfume.

Also on the same date and at the same location, while in company of another they robbed Ishan Singh of items including jewelry.

Ray pleaded not guilty to both charges while Ally admitted to the allegations. He then offered to explain his actions.

According to Ally, a month ago he was robbed by a group of men at the said location where the incident in question took place. He claimed that the victim, Singh, stabbed him to his back and he showed a wound to the court.

He went on to say that his action to steal from the victims is a result of the wounding issue and he wanted to take revenge on Singh.

Police prosecutor, Quinn Harris, then addressed the court. The prosecutor stated that the wound shown to the court appears to be an old wound since it is well healed. He added that the defendant’s story does not add up as the victim Singh is a 17-year-old female.

The prosecutor then related the facts of the charge. On the day in question the victims who are in a relationship were having lunch at the seawall near the construction site at Pegasus. They were facing the ocean when Ally allegedly came from behind.

The defendant reportedly shouted, “Don’t move or I will shoot.” He then relieved the victims of the articles mentioned in the charges. An alarm was raised by the victims to the persons at the construction site and a police officer on duty at the Pegasus Hotel.

A police patrol responded to the alarm and was able to apprehend Ally who was found with Singh’s properties. Ray was subsequently arrested with Chu’s properties.

The men were taken into police custody where investigations were carried out. A confrontation was held between the parties and the victims maintained their story. Ally reportedly apologized to them.

Prosecutor Harris then informed the court that Ally was not found to be in possession of a firearm based on his threat to the victims. He also mentioned that the charge of escaping police custody is being instituted at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters.

Ally told the court that he is 24 years old from Third Street, Alberttown, Georgetown. He indicated that he was previously sentenced to six months in prison for marijuana possession. He was freed only Thursday last.

On the other hand, Ray told the court that he is 20 years old currently unemployed and he resides at Lot 66 Sussex Street, Albouystown.

The magistrate then asked the prosecutor what is the suggested penalty he would give for Ally. The prosecutor then advised that it should be three years since the defendant was recently released from prison and it is clear that he hasn’t learnt anything.

He added that Ally has no remorse for his actions and the sentence before was not enough for him to think things over.

The prosecutor then objected to bail for Ray based on the seriousness of the offence and the penalties it attracts.

His submission was upheld by the magistrate and Ray was remanded to prison until June 24, 2019. In the case of Ally he was sentenced to two and a half years on each charge however, the sentences are to run concurrently.