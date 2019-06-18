Car plunges overboard, driver found dead nearby

A 38-year-old hire car driver was found dead by relatives searching for him yesterday, just after noon. His car was submerged in the trench near his body.

The dead man has been identified as Lynson Grant of Adventure Village, Corentyne, Berbice. He is the father of a 12-year-old girl.

His wife, Natasha Rambarose, who was very emotional, told Kaieteur News that although it was Father’s Day on Sunday her husband left home for work around mid-morning. Grant who normally works the Adventure/Black Bush Polder route went out and was never heard from or seen again.

According to Rambarose, before he left home he had stated that he bought a tray of tomato plants. She said that she had told him that it was okay for him to stay out a bit late “since was Father’s Day”.

But up to midnight Sunday when she did not hear from him she began to grow worried.

Yesterday morning after sending her daughter off to school, “I took a car with my mother-in-law and a friend and we went and search for him in Black Bush, but people in there told us that he made his last trip 7:00 Sunday night and they didn’t see him back.”

She added that it is not like him to stay out and not answer his phone or call, so she had to launch a search because she feared something had happened.

It was just after noon yesterday that they found his badly damaged Black Sienta bearing license plate number HC 3695 in a ditch among vegetation. Upon closer inspection they found his body face down on the parapet near the car.

Rambarose said, “It look like if he was still alive and he come out the car and leff on the parapet and died.”

His body is currently at the Ramoo’s Funeral Home awaiting a post mortem.