Breaking News!! CCJ declares No -Confidence Motion validly passed with 33 votes

says GECOM Chairman is illegal

In landmark rulings, the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) this morning declared the December 21 No Confidence motion was validly passed and the appointment of retired Justice James Patterson as chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission, (GECOM) is illegal. Both rulings, represent a loss for the Coalition Government in two matters which have significant bearings on the nation’s political future.

In accordance with the law governing no confidence motion General elections should have been held within three months after the motion had been passed on December 21, 2018.

As such in delivering the judgment, CCJ President, Justice Adrian Saunders urged the parties involved in the matter, to engage with each other and come up with a consensus that the final Appellate Court can make consequential orders on the way forward.

Over the past few months, both matters have garnered much public attention given their effect on whether the nation will have early elections. Guyana’s political opposition, the People Progressive Party (PPP) had moved to the Courts to challenge the ruling APNU /AFC party on key decisions relating the governance of this country which is on the verge of becoming an oil rich nation. In the first case set for determination by the CCJ, PPP Member of Parliament, MP Zulfikar Mustapha, had raised legal arguments against the validity of the unilateral appointment of GECOM’s chairman.

In the case of the no-confidence motion, the government approached the courts after it was defeated with 33 votes when the then government parliamentarian, Charrandass Persaud, voted with the Opposition. The vote was initially accepted by the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Government conceded its defeat but later pursued litigation.