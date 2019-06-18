Breaking News!! CCJ declares No -Confidence Motion validly passed with 33 votes

Latest update June 18th, 2019 9:59 AM
In landmark rulings, the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) this morning declared the December 21 No Confidence motion was validly passed and the appointment of retired Justice James Patterson as chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission, (GECOM) is illegal. Both rulings, represent a loss for the Coalition Government in two matters which have significant bearings on the nation’s political future.
In accordance with the law governing no confidence motion General elections should have been held within three months after the motion had been passed on December 21, 2018.
As such in delivering the judgment, CCJ President, Justice Adrian Saunders urged the parties involved in the matter, to engage with each other and come up with a consensus that the final Appellate Court can make consequential orders on the way forward.
Over the past few months, both matters have garnered much public attention given their effect on whether the nation will have early elections. Guyana’s political opposition, the People Progressive Party (PPP) had moved to the Courts to challenge the ruling APNU /AFC party on key decisions relating the governance of this country which is on the verge of becoming an oil rich nation. In the first case set for determination by the CCJ, PPP Member of Parliament, MP Zulfikar Mustapha, had raised legal arguments against the validity of the unilateral appointment of GECOM’s chairman.
In the case of the no-confidence motion, the government approached the courts after it was defeated with 33 votes when the then government parliamentarian, Charrandass Persaud, voted with the Opposition. The vote was initially accepted by the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Government conceded its defeat but later pursued litigation.
Jun 18, 2019President’s College (PC) claimed two victories on Friday last at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) in the Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) Georgetown and East Coast Regionals, including a massive...
Jun 18, 2019
Jun 18, 2019
Jun 18, 2019
Jun 18, 2019
Jun 18, 2019
Something has to be seriously wrong with a politician that he can lose three successive elections in his hometown where... more
Guyana loses whatever happens at the Caribbean Court of Justice today. The people of Guyana have become so polarized about... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Make no mistake about it, the election of St Vincent and the Grenadines – one of the world’s... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]