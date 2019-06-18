$6,000 gas cylinder costs garbage collector one year in jail

A garbage collector yesterday appeared in a city court, where he was made to answer to three counts of breaking and enter charge.

Fifty-nine-year-old Aubrey Price, called “Stones”, of Lot 75 Princes Street, Lodge, Georgetown, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs- Marcus.

Price pleaded not guilty to the first two charges, and guilty to the final charge that was read to him.

The first charge stated that between June 11, 2019 and June 12, 2019, at Princes Street, Lodge, Georgetown he broke and entered Sharon Nurse’s storage bond and stole four cases of Banks beer bottles valued at $3600.

It was also alleged that on February 15, 2019 at Princes Street, Lodge, Georgetown he broke and enter the home of Marsha Baird and stole items worth a total value of $392,000.

The final charge stated that on March, 15, 2019 at Princes Street, Lodge Georgetown he broke and entered the home of Marsha Baird and stole a Rubis gas cylinder valued at $6000.

Police Prosecutor Shonell Daniels told the court that on the day in question around 07:00 hrs the victim secured her home and left, leaving the articles mentioned in the charge in the kitchen.

She returned at 17:00hrs to find her southern door wrenched open. She then entered and noticed her house was ransacked. She checked and her gas cylinder was missing.

The matter was then reported to the East La Penitence Police Station and investigations were carried out.

On June 15, 2019 the accused was contacted told of the allegations, cautioned and he admitted to the charge where he removed the items from the home of Marsha Baird. He was then charged.

According to the accused the storeroom is always open. “It ain’t have no lock on it” and “I went in and pick up the gas bottle. I did not break in and ransack nobody place.”

Prosecutor Daniels objected to bail being granted to the defendant based on the grounds of the pattern in which the offences happened.

Principal Magistrate Marcus, after listening to the facts of the matter and what the defendant said, sentenced him to one year imprisonment and remanded him on the other two charges.

He will make his next court appearance on June 24, 2019.