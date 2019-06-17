Latest update June 17th, 2019 12:59 AM

Windball Cricket action continues

Latest results in the ASTP NSC 22ndAnnual End of School Year “Edward Cobenna Memorial” Primary Schools Windball Champions Trophy among Georgetown Girls show defending Champions Sophia got off to a bright start Sophia.

Ketley (left) and Sophia before the start of play.

Ketley after been invited to bat made 36 -3, with Ommianna Vanderhyden 17, while Kaizanna Thompson who was on a hat-trick grabbing 2-5.
Sophia scored 40-0 in reply off 2.3 overs, Rayanna Harris 24 and K. Thompson 16.
Christmas Term champions Enterprise made 77-1, Denita Audain 28, Tyra Wilson 16 against Tucville, who replied with 51-1, Eufita James hit 23 and Natasha Sealey 13.
A Former three times champions Saint Pius rattled up 67-1. Shellyann DeRouch 34 (6s-4), Kystal Archer 26 and Tehanna Mendonca 10.
Saint Margaret’s fell short at 34-5 with Akecia Vancoten 10 and Breana Carter 10. K. Archer picked up 4 -10 for the winners.
West Ruimveldt after been invited to bat scored 85 – 2, Ashanna Rajkumar 22, Seona France 22 and Renese Reece 20.
Grahams Hall in replied they made 74-2, Mariam Springer 24 and Shontel Lewis 16 made a spirited fightback.
Meanwhile, the Region #4 semis and 3rd place matches are fixed for today at the National Gymnasium.
Schools in action in the boys division – Hauraruni, Supply, Saint Anne’s and Clonbrook.
Girls – Timehri, Saint Mary’s, Supply, Mahaica and New Diamond. Play starts at 9:30am.
Meanwhile, the Georgetown matches scheduled for tomorrow and Wednesday has been canceled until further notice. Teachers are asked to contact the Organiser.

