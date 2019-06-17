Three Guyanese earn medical degrees from UWI

Three Guyanese have recently completed their Bachelor of Medicine/Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degree at the University of the West Indies, Mona Campus, Jamaica. They are Dr. Karran Singh, Dr. Vanessa Narine and Dr. Jonelle James. According to information from the Guyana Student’s Association in Jamaica (GUYSAJ), at an Oath/Pledge ceremony held on Thursday, Dr. Singh walked away with a special prize for the best Pediatric Student in MBBS 2019.

Meanwhile, GUYSAJ said that Dr. James received special prizes for being one of the four highest scoring students at the Medicine and Therapeutic examinations, and for having attained honours in both Medicine and Surgery. She was also awarded the Medical Protection Society Prize awarded to the student with the best overall MBBS performance, highest GPA, consistent academic and professional excellence, and for being the student with best overall performance in surgery in the MBBS Stage Two final examination.

According to information, seven years ago, Dr. James was recognised for her stellar performance at the Caribbean Advances Proficiency Examinations (CAPE) having topped the country. The then 17-year-old had attained Grade One passes in Biology, Caribbean Studies, Chemistry, Food and Nutrition and Pure Mathematics. Dr. James, a past student of Queen’s College, secured 14 Grade One passes at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate Examinations.

She is the daughter of Sydney James, Head of the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU). Meanwhile, Dr. Singh is a former student of the St. Rose’s High School. In 2012, he secured an award for the most outstanding candidate in technical and vocational education at CSEC for the region.

He secured Grade One passes in 12 subjects – Agricultural Science (Double Award), Biology, Building Technology (Construction), Chemistry, English A, Food and Nutrition, Home Economics Management, Mathematics, Building Technology (Woods), Chemistry, Electronic Document Preparation and Management, Human and Social Biology, and Social Studies; Grade II in Technical Drawing and Grade III in English B.

“Congratulations doctors! Best wishes in your future endeavours! May you always represent Guyana, wherever you go! Job well done! ,” GUYSAJ said in a Facebook post.