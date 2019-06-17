Sexual assault allegations at CJIA…Airport erred, failed alleged victim by not calling in relevant authorities – Senior Police Official

A senior official of the Guyana Police Force yesterday said that the management of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) failed by not immediately calling in the cops on a case of alleged sexual harassment.

The window for an official complaint to the police remains very much open now.

The case is generating huge concerns after it came to light over the weekend.

A senior official at the airport is being accused of forcefully kissing and touching a female who works at one of the duty free concessions.

The alleged incident took place in the airport office of the senior official sometime at the end of July last year.

The woman reportedly made an official complaint to Chief Executive Officer, Ramesh Ghir, and officials of the Human Resources department. She even made a statement.

She claims that several months passed but it was only recently after behaving “bad” to CJIA management that she received a WhatsApp message from the Human Resources Department saying that the matter was “addressed.”

It was not explained to her what that meant.

According to the woman, she went to the senior official to resolve an issue regarding her employer’s vehicle, which had been clamped in the parking lot.

She said while there, the airport official allegedly asked her out for a drink, saying it was his birthday. She was leaving his office when he allegedly blocked the door and kissed her. The woman claimed that she never consented to being touched or kissed. The woman said she had a professional relationship to the senior official. She went back to her office and threw up, she claimed.

The woman told her bosses of the alleged incident and she was advised to do what she believes is the right thing. The complaint was made the next day to Ghir.

The CEO said on Saturday that the airport was aware of the incident and after an investigation, was unable to confirm that something happened.

Yesterday, the senior cop said that sexual harassment is a criminal offence.

“I am, frankly, very surprised at this story. The airport would have strict guidelines on employees’ behaviour but this matter is a police one. You would not ask management to investigate a murder, would you? Same thing… I would advise this woman to immediately go to the Timehri Police Station and make a report. Mr. Ghir should know better than handling this matter in this manner.”