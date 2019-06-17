Rights Activist attacked, beaten at Bourda Market

On Sunday morning around 4 A.M, the Managing Director of the Society Against Sexual Orientation Discrimination (SASOD), Joel Simpson, was severely beaten by a group of men at Bourda Market, Georgetown.

According to information received, Simpson along with other rights activists were at a night spot on Main Street where a group of men threw beer at them. Speaking about the matter on his Facebook page, Simpson said that when he realised who committed the act, he asked to speak with a supervisor.

The SASOD head shared, “I went to the bar and asked for the supervisor and I was directed to a man who wasn’t wearing any uniform or badge to identify him as a member of staff. I reported to him what happened and his response was, ‘We don’t want man wining pon man here.”

Simpson said that he and his friends subsequently left the facility and made their way to another bar on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD). After enjoying their time there, Simpson proceeded to Bourda Market to purchase food from the vendors who are usually out at that time.

The SASOD Head said it was there that he encountered the men once more and was subsequently attacked and beaten.

Simpson said, “…while I was ordering, the whole gang of them attacked me and beat me up. The sellers had to intervene. I don’t know these guys and I have never said anything to them.”

The activist said he sustained injuries to his abdomen. He has since reported the matter to the Albertown Police Station.