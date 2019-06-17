Probe of study for Demerara River Bridge Crossing……SOCU clears Patterson, Jagdeo claims it’s a “cover-up”

Did the probe of the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) really clear Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson of wrongdoing as it relates to the controversial sole-sourcing of a feasibility study for the new Demerara River Bridge Crossing? According to Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo, it may not be so. In a brief interview with Kaieteur News yesterday, Jagdeo said that the release from the Guyana Police Force about SOCU’s findings constitutes a “total cover-up by SOCU and the police.”

SOCU had probed the award of the $148M contract to a Dutch company, LievenseCSO, by the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, since September last year, after the PPP asserted that the sole-sourcing of the contract contravened the Procurement Act.

Before SOCU took on the investigation, the Public Procurement Commission (PPC) had completed a report, prompted by Opposition Chief Whip, Gail Teixeira.

The PPC had reported last August, that 12 bidders had been shortlisted for the project. It had also stated in its report that only two of the 12 companies had made proposals. That caused the process to be reset.

But while the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board approved the move for the project to be re-tendered, it wasn’t.

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure bypassed the system to make the award.

While SOCU investigated, Jagdeo had made calls for criminal charges to be instituted against the Public Infrastructure Minister, David Patterson.

The agency drew heavy criticism from Jagdeo that it was pussyfooting on the probe, as the findings were released only days ago. He expected the agency to release its findings since last year because Assistant Police Commissioner, Sydney James, said in November that the agency was wrapping up the probe.

Since then, it has been seven months.

Nevertheless, the findings were released by Police Public Relations Officer Jairam Ramlakhan last Friday. Though the PPP was adamant that the bypassing of the procurement process was illegal, SOCU stated that it has sought legal advice, and that there is no evidence that a criminal offence was committed.

The PPC report had noted that monies to be spent on the project were taken from the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation (Asphalt Plant Accounts). Jagdeo had been saying for months that this constituted a misuse of funds. But even on that front, the SOCU investigation cleared the Ministry of Public Infrastructure of that accusation.

SOCU said there was no misuse of funds. It also stated that there is no evidence of collusion between LievenseCSO and personnel from the Public Infrastructure Ministry.