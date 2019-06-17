Latest round GBTI Open Tennis…Gentle ‘rough’ on Fraser in 6-0, 6-0 win

Latest update June 17th, 2019 12:59 AM

Guyana Bank of Industry and Commerce (GBTI) tenth annual Open Tennis tournament continued on Saturday at the GBTI Lawn Tennis Court in Bel Air.

Afruica was anything but gentle as she destroyed defending Champion Kaylca Fraser 6-0, 6-0 on Saturday.

The day was marred by three walk-overs, while the defending Champion Kalyca Fraser was roughed-up by Junior Champion and Number 2 seed Afruica Gentle.
Gentle, also a National Female Cricketer, used her hard serves, powerful two handed backhand shots to outplay Fraser 6-0, 6-0 in the Women’s open.
Steven David Longe beat Harry Panday 4-6, 6-1-6-3 in the Men’s Open.
In the Men’s doubles, Andre Lopes/Gregiore Vincent beat Heimraj Resaul/ Jorden Beaton 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, while Devon Gonsalves/ Aubrey Younge beat the Khayyam siblings, Adesh and Surindra, 6-0, 6-3.
Saturday Results:
Steven David Longe beat Harry Panday 4-6, 6-1-6-3
Afruica Gentle beat Kalyca Fraser 6-0, 6-0
Andre Lopes/Gregiore Vincent beat Heimraj Resaul/ Jorden Beaton 3-6, 6-3, 6-2
Devon Gonsalves/ Aubrey Younge beat Adesh Khayyam/ Surindra Khayyam 6-0, 6-3
Joshua Kelekyezi got a walk over from Orande Dainty
Aubrey Younge got a walk over from Godfrey Lowden
Kizzy Richmond got a walk over from Akilah Jones

New 2019