Latest round GBTI Open Tennis…Gentle ‘rough’ on Fraser in 6-0, 6-0 win

Guyana Bank of Industry and Commerce (GBTI) tenth annual Open Tennis tournament continued on Saturday at the GBTI Lawn Tennis Court in Bel Air.
The day was marred by three walk-overs, while the defending Champion Kalyca Fraser was roughed-up by Junior Champion and Number 2 seed Afruica Gentle.
Gentle, also a National Female Cricketer, used her hard serves, powerful two handed backhand shots to outplay Fraser 6-0, 6-0 in the Women’s open.
Steven David Longe beat Harry Panday 4-6, 6-1-6-3 in the Men’s Open.
In the Men’s doubles, Andre Lopes/Gregiore Vincent beat Heimraj Resaul/ Jorden Beaton 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, while Devon Gonsalves/ Aubrey Younge beat the Khayyam siblings, Adesh and Surindra, 6-0, 6-3.
