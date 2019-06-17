Khan, Shaw, Bhagwandin win in Survival Supermarket Pre-Fathers’ Day Golf Classic

Kassim ‘Sugar’ Khan, Mahendra ‘Rommel’ Bhagwandin, and Aasrodeen ‘Tackie’ Shaw defied the opposition to produce the Best Net scores in their three Flights in the refreshing inaugural Survival Supermarket Chain Pre-Fathers’ Day Golf Classic coinciding with Survival’s 19th year of operation, held on Saturday last at the Lusignan Golf Club.

Golfers certainly welcomed Survival’s contribution to the Sport especially as how their prizes for this tournament were a refreshing change from trophies to some delightful Father’s Day hampers for the 1st and 2nd best net scores in each Flight.

In the 20 – 28 Flight, ‘Rommel’ who has not been in the Winners Row for a few months, commented, “From Tee to Green my game was solid, I ensured that I didn’t get in the rough, because that would have been very detrimental under these weather conditions; that was the success of my game today.” He placed way ahead of all the other golfers, returning the best net score for his Flight and the whole tournament. Winners were: Rommel Bhagwandin (66/21) – 1st and Apostle Balgobin Ragnauth (74/21) – 2nd. Dr Philbert London (Pope Emmanuel) came in 3rd with 79/24.

In the 11 – 19 Flight, veteran Club Treasurer ‘Tackie’ Shaw outdid former PRO William Walker to emerge champ in the Flight. Tackie indicated that he “chipped and putted very well today”, while William, who has been shy of winning for several months, gleefully indicated “every dog has his day!” Winners were Tackie Shaw (67/16) – 1st and William Walker (68/13) – 2nd. Other notable scores were offered by Satrohan Tiwari (72/15), Shanella Webster-London (73/15), and Mahendranauth Tewari (77/14).

In the 0 – 10 Flight, perpetual winners, ‘Sugar’ Khan and ‘Pat’ Prashad, tied for 1stplaace but Kassim, who contended that “Quality performance which I normally deliver made me stand out today” pipped Pat on the countback of the back nine. Winners were ‘Sugar’ Khan (73/9) – 1st and ‘Pat’ Prashad (73/9) – 2nd. Close contention came from Alfred Mentore (74/10), Mike Mangal (76/10), and Club President Aleem Hussain (77/9).

The Nearest The Pin prize was won by Troy Cadogan, while amusingly the Longest Drive was won by Dr Joaan Deo, who while her drive was not the biggest, she managed to keep her ball on the Fairway, while the other better drives sent their balls into the Rough.

In 2000 Parshuram Arjune opened his first Survival location on Vlissingen Road & Duncan Street, and 8 years later opened the Sheriff Street location. Survival is now a leading provider of household essentials, with seven days weekly great service, and often discount packages and regular promotions offered by the many suppliers that support the supermarkets’ drive for excellence. In addition, Survival offers other relevant business services such as a travel agency, and Bill Express and Western Union services.

Survival’s collaboration with the LGC resulted from an easy friendship between Survival’s Owner and CEO, Parshuram Arjune and LGC President Aleem Hussain, with whom he shares the same passion and vision to succeed in providing excellent service. According to Mr Arjune, “Nothing will ever stop those who want to win, and as in the game of golf, the desire to be the best in providing top quality products and services is the goal of Survival.” He added that “This inaugural expansion of Survival’s community involvement to include golf is the beginning of a long term relationship that will be of mutual benefit to the customers and staff of the Survival Supermarket chain, as well as to the Lusignan Golf Club.”

LGC Executives were pleased to note the presence of Stabroek News reporter on the scene, since for quite a while that Agency had not covered the Golf game locally.

The public is reminded that for more information on the LGC, on how to become a member, how to learn the basics of golfing free of charge, how to contribute to the Club, or how to use the facilities, please visit the LGC’s Facebook page at lusignangolfclub or call 220-5660 or 668-7419.