Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs hosts two day Arts and Craft Expo -Participants call for more local support

With the aim of promoting and preserving the heritage of Guyana’s first people, the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs hosted a two day arts and craft exposition which concluded yesterday. The event was held at the Sophia Exhibition Centre.

Kaieteur News attended the final day of the expo and interviewed some of the artists.

Neville Goveia, 76, who was more than enthusiastic to chat with this publication, shared that he has been weaving baskets for more than 50 years. The man who hails from Santa Mission, creates and designs a plethora of Amerindian crafts such as the Matapee, Tipiree mats, Warishi, fans, sifts, baskets, arrows and bows, and vases. He stated that the products he creates are made from different species of palm trees.

Goveia related that the citizens from neighbouring Caribbean island, Trinidad and Tobago, are quite drawn and fascinated by his culturally-inspired crafts. He stated that he has traveled to Trinidad and Tobago 14 times, but not for the sky blue salt waters or the golden beaches, or even the stunning women. He visits because the Trinidadians are in complete awe of his artistry, and are always eager to participate in his workshops. The father of 12 says that this August, he would be heading to Trinidad to host another workshop.

Like Goveia, Emelnie Baretto is a passionate artist who has been operating in the industry for almost 40 years. Baretto, 66, has lived most of her life in Central Runpuni. She can weave almost anything that consists of cotton. These include dresses, baby slings, mats, undergarments, and hammocks. Baretto noted that she has been in the cotton weaving business since she was 13 years-old. She expressed that she was overly ecstatic when Minister Valarie Garrido-Lowe invited her to showcase her pieces at the expo.

The mother of six called for more locals to support indigenous art and craft. The artist said she continues her work only because of the love and appreciation she has for her heritage. Baretto told Kaieteur News, “This generation is different. They care very little about their culture and it’s fading away. Some of us are fighting to preserve it, but we need the support of locals.” Goveia also shared the same feelings and concerns on the issue. He expressed that his visits to Trinidad are because those people there are more interested in his work than the people of his own country.

These artisans can be contacted through the coordinator of the Expo, Mr. Ovid Williams on his personal number, +592 664 4987.