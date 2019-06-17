Granger not aggressive enough with PPP, APNU+AFC corruption – Dr. Hinds

Executive Member of the Working People’s Alliance (WPA), Dr. David Hinds, is of the firm view that President, David Granger has not been as aggressive as he should be when it comes to the corruption that took place during the 23 years of the PPP regime as well as the allegations against members of his government.

During an exclusive interview with Kaieteur News recently, Dr. Hinds reasoned that part of it has to do with the fact that Granger does not control the People’s National Congress (PNC) in its entirety.

The columnist said, “I think part of it has to do with the fact that even within the PNC, Granger is not the automatic leader. There is still opposition to him. He is not a Burnham or a Hoyte. Those fellas had total control of the party and he doesn’t, so he tries not to offend some party members…”

Further to this, Dr. Hinds posited that Granger’s approach may also be influenced by the APNU’s marriage to the AFC and the distribution of power based on the Cummingsburg Accord.

Dr. Hinds said that whenever there is an allegation of corruption against an AFC government official, the President appears to handle the issue with kid gloves.

Overall, the WPA Executive Member categorically stated that Granger has not been as aggressive as he should be.

In addition to this, Dr. Hinds said that the Head of State has made several mistakes as it relates to the management of the Coalition Administration. The political commentator noted that the Coalition is made up of small parties, one-man parties, parties with different ideologies, etc. “And sometimes, in that coalition, there are parties you would consider your historical enemies and you therefore need to have a particular set of skills to hold those parties together…I don’t think Granger has done a sterling job in that regard,” expressed Dr. Hinds.

The WPA Executive Member believes that Granger has, in a sense, let the ball drop when it comes to the management of the Coalition.