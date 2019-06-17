GFF-KFC National U-20 Independence Cup…Buxton, Conquerors and Santos book last Quarterfinal spots

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) in collaboration with KFC concluded the round-of-16 phase of the Independence Cup National U-20 club football knockout tournament, last weekend at the National Training Center artificial surface at Providence.

Yesterday, as expected, GFA zone champion, Fruta Conquerors, made light work of Cougars FC of Berbice with an 8-0 victory that saw Nicholas McArthur top scoring with a four goals. Conquerors, that are known to have a very extensive youth programme, had five different goal-scorers with Reshawn Ritch, Simeon Hackett, Nicolai Andrews and Leon Richardson each scoring one goal to get the scores of fans that braved the weather to come out and support much to cheer early on in the day’s play.

Coach of Fruta Conquerors’ youth team, Wayne St. Jules, shared with Kaieteur Sport that he is not paying attention to his team’s favourites tag and although they had a commanding victory over Queenstown, he won’t be taking any chances and the team will regroup and come again with a new game plan against their quarterfinal opponents.

In the second and penultimate match of the day, Buxton United matched Conquerors’ eight goals in their 8-2 victory over Queenstown United. The first half of the game finished 3-2 and promised to be an exciting affair but the second half was completely dominated by Buxton.

Kobe Durant and Troni Semple both scored braces for the East Coast zone champions, while Kifembe Goodman, Jemar Harrigan, Jerome Harrigan and Omari Glasgow each netted once during the comfortable victory for Buxton. Juel Caesar banged in the opening goal for Queenstown in the third minute of the clash and Christian Bacchus netted the other consolation for the losers in the 34th minute.

Santos’ backed up their pre-match banter to knock West Demerara’s Pouderoyen FC with a comfortable 3-0 victory. Although Santos’ Stephan Reynolds didn’t find the back of the net, the right winger was menacing and provided a couple of assists.

The first goal was squared in for Ronaldo Rodrigues to gleefully fire into an open goal. The second goal was registered in similar fashion with Ryan Rodrigues tapping in this instance. Andy Roberts scored Santos’ third goal two minutes after the start of the second half.

Quarterfinal action blows off next weekend at the same venue, those fixtures will be confirmed during the week by the GFF.

At the culmination of the tournament, there will be a grand presentation of prizes to the top three (3) teams to the tune of: 1st – $500,000 + Trophy + Medals, 2nd – $300,000 + Trophy + Medals 3rd – $200,000 + Trophy + Medals. (Calvin Chapman)