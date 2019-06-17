Faydeha King unleashes glitz and charisma to cart off Miss Earth Guyana 2019 crown

By Alex Wayne

Eight very dashing damsels battled it out on Saturday night last at the National Cultural Center for the coveted Miss Earth Guyana 2019 crown. Each girl tried to outdo the other with a fusion of wits, creativity, and intelligence. But in the end, it was the Berbician lass, Faydeha King who with her electric moves, a magnetic aura, and arresting charisma, took home the title. Following close behind her was the captivating Cintianna Harry who was also crowned Miss Eco Guyana Queen 2019.

In the second runner-up position was the very alluring Amelia Baksh with the somewhat timid Anessa Vansluytman taking the third position. She also took home the gold medal for Best National Costume.

HOW IT ALL WENT DOWN

The theme for this year’s contest was, “Celebrating the Flora of Guyana.” The ladies were indeed representatives of Guyana’s flora as they displayed costumes with rich, flamboyant hues and shades of greens and yellow and red that left the audience amazed.

The eight contestants took to the stage like Persian swans as they gracefully executed their opening dance. It was a kaleidoscope of sultry curves, dashing smiles, and sensual strutting as they paraded before the judges, each trying to rake in notable points in the 10 minutes timeslot. The most arresting costumes in this category were displayed by the Faydeha King, Cinianna Harry, and Kataina Phillips.

It was soon time for the Question and Answer segment. It was a 50/50 arrangement in this case with four of the girls doing exceedingly well, while the other four were visibly nervous and stuttered with their responses. As the judges tabulated their scores, which would have decided the top four finalists, King was tasked with performing her winning talent piece, and it was a dance that saw the audience remaining spellbound through its entirety, exploding in thunderous applause when it concluded. By this time, the stage lights had changed to a hazy green with silver highlights, and the music was switched to a soothing, but sensual ballad, perfectly setting the tone for a very romantic evening. The crowd screamed in amazement as they caught glimpses of the eight contestants behind a fabric décor that created the illusion of them surrounded by frothy puffs of pure white clouds.

As the veil like fabric was raised by attendants backstage, the smiling Phelicia Adams appeared, making her way confidently down a winding, decorated staircase. She wore a figure-hugging pale green gown that allowed glimpse of her hips, which the organisers said was created by her mother. She was well received by the audience who commented loudly on her vividly natural runway walk and stage presence.

Then the crowd erupted in wild applause and cheer as Faydeha King appeared at the top of the stairs. She was the epitome of a beautiful, Egyptian princess in a scarlet red gown that left little to the imagination. The Randy Madray (local designer) creation was fitted with a skin-colour meshed bodice that allowed an arresting view of her cleavage. Her moves were just mind-boggling as she smiled, flirted, and strutted, using her superbly toned figure to evoke frenzy in the audience.

Anessa Vansluytman looked captivating in her silver sequined, body hugging apparel. The vintage inspired creation was dusted with rustic crystals to create dazzle and sparkle as she moved. Cintianna Harry’s gown was arresting as well, as the brown body hugging piece was satisfactorily decorated with silver highlights. It allowed a plunging view of her cleavage, with fabric cascading gloriously to the floor from her shoulders. Every other gown was interesting, and each girl carried her creation with much credit.

The contestants would have already showcased her talent in the preliminary competitions before the actual pageant, but received their awards on pageant night.

Wining the Best Talent was the eventual queen, (Faydeha King), who also took home a silver medal in the National Costume segment. King added to her belt, a gold medal in the Resort Wear Category, and a bronze medal in the Recycled Materials Category. King also took home the gold medal for Best Evening Gown.

Phelicia Adams copped the bronze medal in the Talent Segment and also won silver medal in the Best Resort Wear category. Ameila Baksh took home the silver in the Resort Wear showdown, also winning the title Miss Eco Friendly, and the People’s Choice Award. Cintianna Harry carted off the Bronze Medal for National Costume, also winning silver medal in the Recycled Materials segment. She was awarded the bronze medal in the Evening Gown segment. The judges decide that Anessa Vansluytman displayed the Best National Costume.

The announcement of the top four finalists saw Baksh, Harry, King, and Vansluytman appearing on stage to thunderous applause from their supporters. It was indeed the final question that determined the winner, and excelling greatly in that area was Fayheda King who delivered with the ease and confidence of a regal queen.

The announcement of King as the new Guyanese Earth Warrior was met with jubilation by all sections of the audience. After being crowned by last year’s queen, Xameira Kippins, the new queen, took her walk across the stage, beaming at the rather excited patrons.