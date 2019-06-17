Father’s Day is a lifetime celebration –Pres. Granger

Latest update June 17th, 2019 12:14 AM
President, David Granger has always lauded the roles fathers play in the lives of their children. His message yesterday on the occasion of Father’s Day, underscored this point once more as he reflected on the day he became a father at the age of 26 to his first daughter.
The Head of State asserted that it was happiest moment in his life.
While this was all of 48 years ago, the Head of State noted that becoming a father brought a sense of responsibility and joy. In his message that was sent out to the media, the President said, “…It is a feeling that I feel all fathers should share as we celebrate Father’s Day. I urge fathers where ever they are, to find a few minutes, a few hours, days and weeks to spend with their children. This has been the policy of our government to encourage happy families by providing houses, by ensuring that there are enough schools for children to go to and by allowing the next generation to grow up in a happy country…”
Granger intimated that Father’s Day is not only 24 hours but rather, a lifetime celebrated from one generation to the next.
