De airport boss man play police

When a man lef he wuk fuh do somebody else wuk is a bad thing. A woman wukking at de airport been in some sadness. She go to a big one at de airport because dem clamp she boss vehicle in de parking lot.

According to the woman, she went to the senior official to resolve an issue regarding her employer’s vehicle, which had been clamped in the parking lot.

De airport official see she and he eye light up. He did know she because all of dem wukking at de airport. He bowl a ball about how was he birthday and how he want invite she fuh a drink. De woman ain’t even get time fuh answer, he hold she and kiss she.

It had to be dat he got bad breath because de woman run out and vomit. She report to de boss man at de airport and complain. He decide dat he gon tun de police commissioner and investigate.

One year pass and de woman ain’t get no satisfaction. She tell some people and dem tell de Waterfalls paper. Is when de story mek de papers dat dem boys hear dat de airport boss man ain’t do nutten. Is either he and de man was friend or he frighten de man.

De police now telling dem boys dat no report ain’t mek to de station. Is like if nutten ain’t happen. Now dem boys want to know if de boss man at de airport woulda like it if de woman was anybody fuh him. Dem sure he woulda want to kill.

In farrin country, de people does tek dem things very serious. A big one like Bill Cosby spending he old age in jail. He rich. He got nuff private jet but now he got to eat dry bread and sleep pon a cot.

De odda actor Cuba Gooding see a woman breast and he think is he own or is some breadfruit. He hold it. De woman report him and de police go and handcuff him. He get charge.

Dem boys know dat dem ain’t got no limit to dat kind of crime. De man can still get charge but de airport chief who tek over de police commissioner wuk got to tell wha he investigation find. In fact, dem boys want to know if he ever investigate de matter.

He probably sit down wid de man and laugh but old people seh all skin teeth na laugh. And some old people seh wheh laugh deh, cry deh.

Talk half and wait to see wha gon happen wid dis case.