Contract Awards noted by Cabinet…Memorex Enterprise gets $52M to fix Parika Stelling

Cabinet noted several contract awards for projects which were processed through the National Tender and Administration Board (NPTAB). Joseph Harmon, Director General at the Ministry of the Presidency, last Friday, informed reporters of these awards.

The most notable of those is a long awaited rehabilitation to the Parika Ferry Stelling. That project costs $52,012,000 and the contract was awarded to Memorex Enterprise. It falls under the purview of the Ministry of Public Infrastructure.

The Construction of the Bamia/Amelia’s Ward Nursery School in Region 10 falls under the purview of the Ministry of Communities. The $51,824,000 contract was awarded to Simcon Engineering Company.

Design and Supervision Services for the Construction of New Amsterdam Prison (Male Block) – Ministry of Public Security – at $17,200,000, was awarded to Innovative Engineering and Consultancy Services.

Rehabilitation and Construction of Miscellaneous Roads in Region, under the purview of the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, involved two lots. Lot 18 (Coldingen Road) costs $56,400,000. It was awarded to A&S General Contractors Inc. Lot 19 (Cane Grove, Main Road, Mahaica) costs $82,602,000. It was awarded to BK International Inc. The total for those two lots is $139,002,000.

Upgrading and Rehabilitation of Roads, in Region Five, constitutes five lots, under the purview of the Ministry of Communities. Lot 1 (Construction of Revetment and General Rehabilitation of Semple Street) costs $22,619,000. It was awarded to Sheriaz Bacchus General Contractor. Lot 2 (General Rehabilitation of Sabbath Street, Bath Settlement) costs 14,412,000. It was awarded to Golden Splash Construction Services. Lot 3 (Onderneeming) costs $12,019,000. It was awarded to Romel Jagroop General Construction. Lot 4 (Eastern Sideline Dam, Belladrum) costs $13,974,000. It was awarded to Sheriaz Bacchus General Contractor. Lot 5 (Health Centre Street, Ithaca) costs $15,898,000. It was awarded to Golden Splash Construction Services.

The total cost for the road works in Region 5 is $17,925,000.

Upgrading and Rehabilitation of Roads at 4 Miles, Bartica, under the Ministry of Communities, will cost $57,681,000. It was awarded to B&J Civil Works.

There are several projects for the Rehabilitation and Construction of Urban Roads in regions 2, 6, and 10, put out by the Ministry of Public Infrastructure.

Region 2

Lot 1 (Nursery School Road at Richmond Housing Scheme) – $19,667,000. Contract awarded to Vish Turbo Contracting.

Lot 2 (Sideline Dam, Henrietta) – $22,038,000. Contract awarded to Mohamed Ranzanally Khan.

Lot 3 (Main Street, Charity New Housing Scheme, including link to public road) – $26,333,000. Contract awarded to Mohamed Fawaaz Bacchus Construction and Transportation Services.

Total cost for region 2 is $68,049,000.

Region 6

Lot 6 (Bristol Street, Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam) – $18,703,850. Contract awarded to Handel Garnett Construction Firm.

Lot 7 (Levi Damn, Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam) – $35,792,000. Contract awarded to Handel Garnett Construction Firm.

Lot 8 (Lucas Street, Corriverton) – $22,328,000. Contract awarded to Dennis Tahal Engineering.

Lot 9 (Patrick Dam, Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam) – $25,805,000. Contract awarded to B&J Civil Works.

Lot 10 (2nd Street, Rose Hall) – $33,864,000. Contract awarded to B&J Civil Works.

Total cost for Region 6 is $136,494,000.

Region 10

Lot 12 (Bacchus Street, Wismar) – $16,749,000. Contract awarded to S. Jagmohan Hardware Supplies and Construction Services.

Lot 13 (Homestretch, Christianburg) – $14,777,000. Contract awarded to Associated Construction Services.

Lot 14 (Johnson, Ring Block 22) – $37,000,000. Contract awarded to B&J Civil Works

Lot 15 (Main Street, Amelia’s Ward) – $37,910,000. Contract awarded to Handel Garnett Construction Firm.

Lot 16 (Proctor Road, Old Cara Cara) – $24,011,000. Contract awarded to S. Jagmohan Hardware Supplies and Construction Services.

Lot 17 (South Lane Road, Amelia’s Ward) – $26,581,000. Contract awarded to XL Engineering.

Total cost for Region 10 is $195,622,000.

Erosion control and excavation work at Kumaka is being overseen by the Ministry of Agriculture. The $38,595,000 contract was awarded to Eron Lall Engineering Work.

Reconstruction of Riverstown’s 100 ft. Bridge at the Essequibo Coast will cost $92,265,000 and the contract was awarded to H. Nauth and Sons.

Empoldering farmlands in Kaburi Creek, Pomeroon will cost $19,345,000, and has been awarded to N. Sukhai Contracting.

Supply and Installation of 400 integrated standalone solar powered 80-watt LED lights in all 10 Administrative Regions is under the purview of the Ministry of Public Infrastructure. The $43,904,000 contract was awarded to Ramotar and Sons Contracting Services.

For the Paramakatoi Village, Mahdia Central’s LED lights, a contract in the sum of $5,910,000 was awarded to Balgobin and Sons Contracting. For Aishalton’s, Mocha Mocha’s and Annai’s lights, a contract in the sum of $6,150,000 was awarded to Tels Engineering.