Biker, 20, dies after crashing into concrete bridge

Latest update June 17th, 2019 12:59 AM
The sudden death of a 20 year-old labourer of Richmond Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast, has left a number of residents in a state of shock.
Kishan ‘Dadoo’ Sankar died sometime around 21:00hrs on Saturday night in Richmond Housing Scheme after he lost control of his motorcycle and slammed into a concrete bridge. It is said that at the time of the accident, Sankar was on his way home.
Residents living around the Richmond Nursery School explained that they heard the loud impact of the collision. Upon inquiring, residents observed that Sankar was in the ditch located in front of the school.
Upon arriving at the scene, this publication observed that Sankar was still pinned in the trench by his motorcycle. It is believed that motorcyclist died on the spot after receiving injuries primarily to his head. Sankar was picked up by a passing car and was rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital. He was pronounced dead on arrival.
When contacted, the grandmother of the now dead man, Ivy Sankar said that her grandson had left home earlier on the said night to drop off a friend on the public road. The body of Kishan Sankar is at the morgue awaiting a post mortem examination as investigations continue into the matter.
