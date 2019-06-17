Latest update June 17th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Biker, 20, dies after crashing into concrete bridge

Jun 17, 2019 News 0

 

The sudden death of a 20 year-old labourer of Richmond Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast, has left a number of residents in a state of shock.
Kishan ‘Dadoo’ Sankar died sometime around 21:00hrs on Saturday night in Richmond Housing Scheme after he lost control of his motorcycle and slammed into a concrete bridge. It is said that at the time of the accident, Sankar was on his way home.
Residents living around the Richmond Nursery School explained that they heard the loud impact of the collision. Upon inquiring, residents observed that Sankar was in the ditch located in front of the school.

The deceased Kishan Sankar

Upon arriving at the scene, this publication observed that Sankar was still pinned in the trench by his motorcycle. It is believed that motorcyclist died on the spot after receiving injuries primarily to his head. Sankar was picked up by a passing car and was rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital. He was pronounced dead on arrival.
When contacted, the grandmother of the now dead man, Ivy Sankar said that her grandson had left home earlier on the said night to drop off a friend on the public road. The body of Kishan Sankar is at the morgue awaiting a post mortem examination as investigations continue into the matter.

More in this category

Sports

KFC Nat’l Senior Squash Championships…Khalil siblings take historic ‘double’

KFC Nat’l Senior Squash Championships…Khalil siblings...

Jun 17, 2019

By Sean Devers The National Squash Championships began back in the 1960s and yesterday at the GT Club, the finals of the 2019 KFC National Seniors Championships produced high-standard Squash with...
Read More
GFF-KFC National U-20 Independence Cup…Buxton, Conquerors and Santos book last Quarterfinal spots

GFF-KFC National U-20 Independence...

Jun 17, 2019

Holder unfazed by previous results against Bangladesh

Holder unfazed by previous results against...

Jun 17, 2019

Khan, Shaw, Bhagwandin win in Survival Supermarket Pre-Fathers’ Day Golf Classic

Khan, Shaw, Bhagwandin win in Survival...

Jun 17, 2019

Fisherman Masters, Wellman Masters chalk wins

Fisherman Masters, Wellman Masters chalk wins

Jun 17, 2019

Latest round GBTI Open Tennis…Gentle ‘rough’ on Fraser in 6-0, 6-0 win

Latest round GBTI Open Tennis…Gentle...

Jun 17, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • What are the charges?

    After claiming that no public servant had been dismissed, the press arm of the Ministry of the Presidency now has the gall... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019