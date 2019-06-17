Berbice Chamber, Chinese team host medical outreach

Latest update June 17th, 2019 12:32 AM
The Berbice Chamber of Commerce and Development (BCCDA) recently hosted a Chinese medical team of 14 doctors in a collaborative effort with China Zhonghao Inc, (Falls Gas Station) where scores of Berbicians benefitted from a medical outreach.
The activity was held on the tarmac of Banks DIH Berbice Branch.
Speaking about the activity, Senior Vice President and former President of the BCCDA, Ryan Alexander, stated that the outreach is as a result of a visit made by the Chinese Ambassador to Berbice in February.
Alexander, who is the regional representative for the Chinese Association said that during the visit, the Ambassador held discussions with the Chamber on a number of topics. One of the things discussed was the medical facilities in Berbice and the need to have resident doctors from China in the county. The medical needs of the ancient county were also discussed.
Nephrologist, Dr. Shen Jiansong, stated that there is need for more health education and for Guyanese to adopt a healthier lifestyle. He said, “More doctors should provide information on healthy living and Guyanese should be more cognizant about what they consume. This will go a far way in preventing certain diseases and conditions like hypertension and diabetes.”
