BCB Mourns the loss of Shan Razack former Asst Secretary

The President, Executives and Members of the Berbice Cricket Board would like to express its deepest regret at the sudden death of Mr. Shan Razack on the 5th June, 2019.

Mr. Razack died in the United States of America at the age of 75 and is mourned by his wife Beauty, his son Shan Jr, daughter Petal, Sisters Sheila and Bibi along with his brother Wally.

Shan Razack was a member of the Mental (Fort Canje) Hospital Sports Club and also represented Rose Hall Estate Cricket Club in his youth as a right arm leg spinner. He served on the Berbice Cricket Board as Assistant Secretary and Chairman of the Competitions Committee in 1966 and 1967.

Mr. Razack also served as the BCB Official Scorer in all International, Regional and Inter-County matches played in Berbice between 1964 to 1997. He was also broadly respected for the role he played as a Sports Writer and was a wealth of knowledge on the history of Berbice Cricket. He was employed as an Administrator of the Berbice and Georgetown Hospitals before migrating to the U.S.A.

The Berbice Cricket Board would like to acknowledge his long, dedicated and exceptionally service to the development of Berbice Cricket.

Berbice Cricket is totally at its strongest point because of the foundation laid in the past by Administrators like Razack, Leslie Amsterdam, Lennox Phillips, Ancel Hazel, Carl Moore, Mortimer George, Malcolm Peters, Roy Baijnauth, Sam Suchit, Maurice Haniff and Rex Ramnarace.

All of us at the Berbice Cricket Board would like to reassure the Berbice Cricketing public that we would work every day to make sure the legacy of Kanhai, Butcher, Solomon, Kallicharran is upheld. We would like to express sympathy to the Razack family and may God bless them in these dark times. May the Soul of Shan Razack rest in peace.