Bartica Guinness football semifinals decided

Mighty Ruler will oppose Police, while Beacons will engage Walking Boys in the semi-final round of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Bartica Championship at the Bartica Community Center Tarmac.

Action in the Police and Goal-Raiders clash in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Bartica Championship at the Bartica Community Center Tarmac.

Mighty Ruler emerged as the group-A winner following two wins in as many matches. The veteran outfit brushed aside Prison Service 2-0 in their first match, before hammering Potaro United 6-0.
Their opponents were made to work for their berth in the semi-final round. Police upset Rivers View 2-1 in their opening match.
The lawmen would then suffer an unlikely loss in their second fixture, as they went down 3-1 to Goal-Raiders.
On the other hand, Beacons stormed into the semi-final stage following victories over Goal-Raiders and Rivers View respectively.
Beacons mauled Goal-Raiders 6-2 in their opening match, before returning to dismantle former champion Rivers View 3-0.
Meanwhile, Walking Boyz got off got the worst possible start, losing 2-0 to Potaro United in their first matchup.
The newcomer would then rebound in their second fixture, defeating Prison Service 1-0 to seal their place.
Up to press time, the semi-final round and grand finale were underway.
Meanwhile, the four teams that failed to qualify from the group round will compete in the Guinness Plate Championship. The victor of the Guinness Plate Championship will receive $60,000.
Winner of the zone will collect $400,000 and the respective trophy. They will also earn an automatic place in the National Championship, which is pegged to start in August. Meanwhile, the losing finalist will receive $150,000 and a trophy.
On the other hand, the third and fourth place finishers pocket $100,000 and $75,000 respectively and the corresponding accolade.
The other major sponsor of the event is Colours Boutique. In attendance at the venue was Banks DIH Guinness Brand Executive Lee Baptiste.
Complete Results
Round-1
Game-1
Mighty Ruler-2 vs Prison Service-0
Game-2
Potaro United-2 vs Walking Boys
Game-3
Beacons-6 vs Goal-Rush-2
Game-4
Rivers View-1 vs Police-2
Round-2
Game-1
Mighty Ruler-6 vs Potaro United-0
Game-2
Walking Boys-1 vs Prison-0
Game-3
Beacons-3 vs River View-0
Game-4
Goal-Raiders-3 vs Police-1
Final Points Standings
Group-A
Team GP W L GF GA GD Pts
Mighty Ruler 2 2 0 8 0 +8 6
Walking Boyz 2 1 1 1 2 -1 3
Potaro 2 1 1 2 6 -4 3
Prison 2 0 2 0 3 -3 0
Group-B
Team GP W L GF GA GD Pts
Beacons 2 2 0 9 2 +7 6
Police 2 1 1 3 4 -1 3
Goal-Raiders 2 1 1 5 7 -2 3
Rivers View 2 0 2 1 5 -4 0

