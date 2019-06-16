Suriname-based Guyanese fisherman feared dead after ‘cut loose’ from vessel

A fisherman, who has been living in Paramaribo, Suriname for the past four years, has been missing since Thursday after one of his crew members cut him loose from the fishing vessel he was working on in Marowinje waters, located near the French Guiana border. He reportedly left with three other fishermen.

Feared dead is Shawn Sewchand, 23, formerly of Lot 122 ‘G’ Nigg Settlement, Corentyne, Berbice.

Sister of the man, Alisha Sewchand, 25, told this publication that her brother lived with another sister in Suriname. He left Thursday morning to go fishing as normal but later that day the sister in Suriname was informed that her brother did not return with the boat he left with.

“All we hear that he was tied to a rope and some boy that was on the boat with he chop the rope and when dem other crew man go look for he, dem na find he. Dem seh that how dem was distributing fish to another boat and he bin tie to a rope in the water moving the fish from he boat to the next and the boy from he boat chop the rope and lef he in the water but when the next man on the boat go fuh save me brother the same boy lash he in he head and he fall unconscious,” she explained.

The woman disclosed that the fisherman, who cut the rope that tied her brother, had an issue with him some time ago. When asked what was the issue, she said, “A time the same boy bin come at a family event here at Nigg and me brother bin come over from Suriname to fuh the celebration but the boy come and he bin want interfere with people here.

“Me brother wha missing now bin chuck he up and so and warn he that he can’t do dem thing here. But I don’t know if that could be the issue. It just so happen that the same boy and he work on the same boat Thursday.

“I don’t know if is the first time the boy work with he since that incident here but we tried contacting our sister over in Suriname and we not getting on to her to hear what happening.”

She added that what she knows so far was that the fishermen who worked with her brother on the boat Thursday were all detained by the police in Suriname but is unsure if they were released or are still in custody, however, her brother still remains missing in the waters and the relatives are seeking justice.

The authorities in neighbouring Suriname are searching for her brother with the hope of finding him alive in the waters.