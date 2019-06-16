Latest update June 16th, 2019 12:59 AM

Random drug testing for police ranks

Police ranks may soon be subjected to spontaneous and random drug tests for substance indulgence, says Minister of Security Khemraj Ramjattan.

Minister of Security Khemraj Ramjattan

This is in his continuous bid to ensure that ranks remain professionally focused, and security-oriented when executing their duties as officers of the law.
In a brief interview yesterday, Minister Ramjattan noted that while at present police officers are screened (given blood tests for illegal substances) when seeking employment, his ministry will examine the idea of periodical screening and random checkups.
He said that ranks suspected of using drugs will be called in and tested as well, since the Guyana Police Force intends to uphold its motto of employing and retaining the highest possible caliber of law officers.
Several persons interviewed have agreed that policemen using drugs can divert from good intentions, professional service, and can become targets for criminal elements that can lure them into committing crimes.
Many indicated that policemen engaged in the use of drugs cannot neutrally function in the public interest or satisfactorily execute their intended functions.
Others have agreed that police officers indulging in drugs can easily become engaged in bribery and other illegal acts, through reduced ability to possibly reason between right and wrong, or becoming slaves to a drug habit.
The minister yesterday vowed that he will do all in his power to ensure the Guyana Police Force is an entity that is clean of glitches.
Just recently he had made it public that he will ensure all reports against lawmen and women be fully and properly investigated.

