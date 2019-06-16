Ram Jattan mek Moses a one-term Prime Minister

Is a bad thing when people can’t change dem own mind. If a man decide to marry a woman and he change he mind, she father gun ketch up wid him and heaven help him. Or if de woman got some bruddas dem would deal wid that man so bad that he would never mek up he mind bout nutten again.

Nuff time people does plan to go somewhere and change dem mind. De next thing you hear is some disaster. Nuff people miss a plane and live. De Cubana disaster was one. People come out of a minibus because dem seh it too crowded and soon after de bus crash.

Moses did tell he party comrades that he gun only serve one term as Prime Minister. That was before de coalition win de elections. He campaign and he win. Soulja Bai didn’t change he mind about mekking Moses de Prime Minister.

Moses was a good Prime Minister. During he time de coalition pass a law fuh de Prime Minister to get a pension. At de time de only Prime Minister who did qualify was Hammy.

Of course, dem boys remember when Jagdeo get vex because de parliament pass a Bill fuh Hammy get a pension but he didn’t get vex when de same parliament pass a Bill fuh give he, Jagdeo, a pension almost like a serving president pay.

Dem boys seh Ram Jattan want Moses to get he pension early. He decide that he want to be de Prime Minister. But Moses change he mind. He didn’t want to give up de wuk. In fact, he decide that he gun serve more than de one term he did promise heself.

Now he change he mind but he party people telling him that he not allowed to change he mind.

But Jagdeo sit down one side and laughing. He seh he don’t know why dem fussing because de coalition not going back suh Moses did know what he was saying when he seh he only serving one term.

Anyhow, Moses vex. He not sleeping. Dem boys seh it nice to be de president when Soulja Bai not in de country. Ram Jattan cut out all of that. He mek Moses a one-term Prime Minister.

Talk half and watch how Ram Jattan hurt Moses.