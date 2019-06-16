Ministry denies reports of drugs, staff shortage at Diamond Diagnostic Centre

The Ministry of Public Health has debunked recently surfaced reports of drugs and human resource shortage at the Diamond Diagnostic Centre.

Making this position clear was Director of Regional and Clinical Services, Dr. Kay Shako. “There is no critical drug shortage. At present, there are six medications: calamine lotion, unsterile gloves, sterile gloves, salbutamol inhaler, beclomethasone inhaler and insulin syringe which are soon to be replenished,” said Dr. Shako as she responded to recent surfaced news of the drugs shortage situation.

Dr. Shako also dispelled claims that there is a staff shortage situation at the health facility. “Managers of the health facility are provided with the scope and supportive supervision needed to improve health service quality and efficiency, through innovation and the reinforcement of protocols for the equitable dispensation of governance and administration at the Centre.”

In addition, she said, “Our staff complement receives Basic Life Support [BLS] and Advanced Cardiac Life Support training annually, especially staff in direct provision of emergency care and services.

“Ninety-five percent of nurses and doctors have been trained in BLS,” Dr. Shako said, pointing to ongoing improvement programmes at the state-run institution.

She announced there was also the reintroduction of x-ray and Ultrasound services which has seen a significant in-patient load. Thirty-eight percent of staff also seek this service.

“The centre offers electrocardiogram [ECG] in both the Emergency and Outpatient departments, with an average of 20 ECGs being done daily in both departments. A monthly average of over 1000 patients receives this service,” the Director said.

With the addition of bedside patient monitors in the emergency room, service delivery is further strengthened.

Meanwhile, with the establishment of the Paediatric Unit, the facility will offer specialised paediatric services with in-patient and out-patient facilities.

The Operating theatre and High Dependency Unit [HDU] currently facilitates surgical intervention from specialties such as Obstetrics and Gynecology, General Surgery and Dermatology.

The Paediatric Advanced Life Support training is currently being offered for all staff involved in direct provision of emergency care for paediatric patients, Dr. Shako said.

At the Diamond Diagnostic Centre there was also the addition of laboratory and dental services. These are currently being upgraded to provide additional services such as cardiac enzymes and serum electrolytes.

“Diamond Diagnostic Centre continues to expand its services and is committed to improving access to cost-effective healthcare services for all individuals of Demerara/Mahaica [Region Four],” Dr. Shako assured.