Minister Jaipaul Sharma shifted to Public Infrastructure

Latest update June 16th, 2019 12:59 AM
Minister within the Ministry of Finance, Jaipaul Sharma, is taking up a new position in Government.
On Friday, Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson, confirmed that Jaipaul Sharma has been appointed the Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure effective July 1, 2019.
“Since 2015, I have been supported by Minister Annette Ferguson, whose performance is one of the main reasons, why the Ministry has been able to deliver on its mandate. Annette, now heads the very important housing sector, and we wish her well in her new portfolio,” Patterson confirmed in a Facebook post.
He said that he met Sharma on Friday afternoon and having shared my vision for the country’s infrastructure development, I am excited to have him as part of Team MoPI.”
Sharma’s move would come at a time when he would have faced a rocky road at the Ministry of Finance.
He was given charge of several forensic audits ordered by government into the state agencies and companies but had complained of limited resources.
Reportedly, also, he was not happy with being sidelined at the ministry.
He joined the coalition as part of the A Partnership For National Unity as a representative of the Justice For All Party.
Recently, he denied accusations by NICIL that he interfered in process to choose an operator for a casino at Marriott Hotel.
According to Minister Sharma, he was approached by representative of the Princess Casino Group who complained of the process being flawed.
Sharma is an experienced accountant who has been outspoken about corruption.
