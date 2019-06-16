Latest update June 16th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyana secures snake bite anti-venom –as doctors receive snake bite management training

Jun 16, 2019 News 0

Guyana has had its fair share of snakebite horror stories with many deaths and disabilities that could have been prevented if there were anti-venom.

Doctors who underwent the snake bite management training along with facilitators [Dr. Bux (extreme left) and team] and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Shamdeo Persaud [10th from left].

But after the deliberate efforts of Dr. Zulfikar Bux and his team, doctors can finally be able to better manage complicated snake bites and prevent these deaths and disabilities.
“We have been trying for years to secure an anti-venom for the Labaria species which accounts for approximately 90 per cent of our venomous snake bites,” said Dr. Bux who heads the Accident and Emergency Department at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation [GPHC] and also serves as the National Emergency Medical Director.
Dr. Bux and his team of emergency medicine specialist doctors recently embarked on a training programme for doctors on how to use the anti-venom and manage snake bites as they present. He, explained, however, that not all snake bite requires anti-venom.
There are certain intricacies involved in managing snake bites and using the anti-venom. “Managing the bite means that you have to understand the species and how its venom works. These are more specialized practices that are not fully taught in medical school so we thought it was necessary that we trained the doctors in the outlying regions especially since we now have anti-venom,” said Dr. Bux.
The training was done at the Project Dawn centre earlier this week and was coordinated by the Ministry of Public Health in collaboration with GPHC and the office of the Guyana Emergency Medical Services.
The training was carried out by Dr. Bux and his team of emergency medicine specialists from the GPHC. They included Drs. Sri Devi Jagit, Balram Doodnauth and Angela Schafer from the Vanderbilt Medical Centre.
According to Dr. Bux, doctors from the various regions who are now trained, will take this knowledge back to their respective institutions and implement it. “We have also created specific protocols on how to manage snakebites and how to use the anti-venom so that we can have standardized care throughout the country for snakebites.
“We look forward to having fewer complications from snakebites as the anti-venom is distributed throughout the country,” Dr. Bux underscored.
Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Shamdeo Persaud, who coordinated the training was present at the launch earlier this week. He expressed gratitude to Dr. Bux and team and encouraged the participants to implement what they would have learnt from the training when they return to their respective regions.
He also committed to ensure that more doctors receive the training in the future.

More in this category

Sports

GFF/KFC National U20 Independence Cup playoff Timehri Panthers thump Soesdyke Falcons; Botofago, Dynamic FC, NA United triumph

GFF/KFC National U20 Independence Cup playoff Timehri Panthers thump...

Jun 16, 2019

  By Zaheer Mohamed Timehri Panthers FC, Botofago FC, Dynamic FC and New Amsterdam United FC have all advanced the last eight of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF)/KFC National Independence...
Read More
ExxonMobil Under-14 football tourney Competition kicks off with competitive matches

ExxonMobil Under-14 football tourney Competition...

Jun 16, 2019

Veteran Kenyan athlete Mbihia concludes stay in Guyana Says, “Guyana have great athletes”

Veteran Kenyan athlete Mbihia concludes stay in...

Jun 16, 2019

Rising Stars shine in Bartica GFF-NAMILCO Under-17 League

Rising Stars shine in Bartica GFF-NAMILCO...

Jun 16, 2019

KFC Senior Nat Squash C/Ships Pollard defies injury to reach Men’s Open semis Wiltshire, Joseph, and Khalil also qualify

KFC Senior Nat Squash C/Ships Pollard defies...

Jun 16, 2019

National Pre Cadet Table Tennis Championships Rescheduled for 5th to 7th July

National Pre Cadet Table Tennis Championships...

Jun 16, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Not ready

    Power is incendiary. Placed in the wrong hands it can ‘explode’ with devastating consequences. Not everyone can handle... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019