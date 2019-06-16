GPF ROGUE COPS… Senior cop speaks out, implicates senior officer in the hierarchy of the force.

It was just a few days ago when several disturbing revelations were made public by some members of the Guyana Police Force ‘B’ Division. However, while the information floats in the public domain, the hierarchy of the force is yet to respond to the allegations made by their respective members.

And while there is a deafening silence, a senior rank has decided to come forward and speak up in support of his colleagues who have already opened a can of worms pinning members of the force in junior and senior positions.

The senior officer has since revealed that while there are extremely corrupt policemen and women in Berbice, their actions are being aided by a senior officer sitting at the hierarchy of the force at Headquarters, Georgetown.

“That officer,” he said, “has been corrupt for years but he continues to rise. He got junior ranks behind him; he is a dictator and is making the whole force look bad with the junior ones behind he.”

According to the rank who requested not to be identified, the senior cop in question ensures that he is “taken care of” by businessmen in Berbice and wherever he works, but at the same time, condones ‘nonsense’.

He recalled a case where a popular businessman from Region Five, who is “a very good friend of the big man” was taken out of a situation that others would have been hauled before the courts for.

“The man over the river. A night he went drinking up his liquor at Rosignol and like one thing lead to another and the man start behave stupid, cussing up and so.

“He whip out a gun and discharge some rounds and threatened some people. The man was arrested and the gun lodged and the man cuss up the police, but the said senior man call and give instructions to release the man and give he back he gun.

“Dem police had to follow instructions because he woulda punish dem in he own way,” the new informer revealed.

He added that the particular businessman is allowed to behave as he pleases under “the big man”.

“He does talk to police how he feels and does boast that he knows the big man and nobody can’t do he nothing”.

He explained that the records would show that the gun was lodged unless the police were instructed to remove from evidence that it was. “You see if people investigate they can know.”

The whistleblower went on to state that the senior police has junior ranks “covering for him”.

He said, “It got another businessman up the Corentyne side that beat up people and nothing comes out of it because the big-man again, does do what he got to do and give instructions to a senior detective up the Upper Corentyne deh helping he do he dirty work.

The big-man now does got the police collecting a package from dem businessman for he and they does got to send the package (money) every week to where he deh in town. When charge and so preparing for people with whom he associates, he does give instructions to hold back. He does tell dem don’t charge, to do a report and when the report reaches back to he you don’t see or hear back about it.”

He added that on West Coast Berbice a female senior rank is tasked with also preparing packages to send to the senior officer.

The whistleblower also wanted to make it known that a close relative of the said senior officer in question, was involved in a fatal accident, killing a four-year-old boy on West Demerara. The relative was released the same day from police custody on $20,000 bail. “Imagine nothing ain’t come out of that matter because he meddle in it and had he relative released.”

As the senior police continued to reveal the details of what has been taking place over the years in the police force, he stated that it has come to a point that “it is too much and nobody is doing anything about it.

“We need people to take what is happening seriously because although I am a serving member of this force, I have some years more to serve but I want something to be done.

“I want these dirty cops to be investigated and removed because we can’t have people like these serving and protecting Guyanese, they are not doing that, they have an agenda and this big one is taking political directives as well.

You see that Commander ya’ll got in Berbice? He is not the Commander; he get put deh. The big-man from headquarters running that division. Tek what I telling yuh with a grain of salt. I know what going on and I trying to let the people know what going on too.”

The senior police went on to disclose that while the senior officer has his hands dirty in more than one aspects of corruption within the force, other seniors and juniors are closely following suit. He stated that all the information revealed to this publication thus far “are all facts”.

He said that an incident that took place in New Amsterdam about a month ago where a car was busted with nearly $800,000 worth of cannabis. “In that matter the man that was driving the car, dem boys on the patrol that day tek wuh dem had to tek and mek dem arrangements and lodge the remainder.

“The man that was driving the vehicle, dem let he go and dem mek it look like if dem just find the car with the drugs”.

It was also confirmed that the detective and other ranks referred to in the previous reports by this publication are indeed involved in corrupt activities. “The same detective and dem others on the Corentyne deh covered by the very big-man because when they do nonsense, the big-man getting he cut from it.”

In light of what was revealed by him and his other colleagues, the senior rank is also calling for an independent probe to be launched because he too believes that if the senior officer is a part of the investigation “nothing will come out of it. You gon hear then all dem thing dis is not true but everything is facts.”

Public Security, Minister Khemraj Ramjattan, had made the call to have an investigation launched into the allegations published but had stated that it is not strange that police are connected to criminals.