Fathers on a Mission to serve!

By Enid Joaquin.

More than 500 U.S. military, will participate in New Horizons 2019. Of that number, more than 200 are fathers, many of whom will not be spending Father’s Day with their families.

Three of them, are US-based Guyanese. They are Marlon McCoy, Edwin Bispat and Allan Headley, who like their counterparts, are all on a mission to serve. They are part of the New Horizons Team, which includes soldiers, sailors, airmen, and marines.

These proud sons of the soil, all jumped at the opportunity to return to the land of their birth, to give back.

Projects

Linden benefits from all that the New Horizons Team brings to Guyana. One of the specialized events included the ON/GYN medical team that spent two weeks here and facilitated 39 surgeries at the Linden Hospital Complex.

Several others are involved in four construction projects that are currently being undertaken simultaneously, in and around Linden.

These include the community Centre and Safe Haven at Amelia’s Ward, a women’s shelter in Richmond Hill and community centres on Blueberry Hill and at Yarrowkabra on Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

Allan Headley is a Reservist in what he describes as the greatest air force in the world. He was born in Georgetown, Guyana, but grew up in Brooklyn, New York. He now lives in Lawrenceville GA.

A student of Kennesaw State University, Headley is pursuing a degree in Mechatronic Engineering. He migrated to the US in the 90s and joined the Air Force in 2010.

Headley is the father of a teenage son, who will be celebrating his 14th birthday soon.

“He’s a great kid, knock on wood! He’s a little bombed that I am away for long periods of time, but he understands that it is being done for the good of our country. Returning to Guyana to serve, and serving in the US military is like a blessing that’s rarely ever seen. I will try to come back as many times as possible because ‘home is where the heart is.’”

Allan’s greatest memory, he says, is watching his son grow into a fine young man, transitioning from ‘childhood pastimes to teenage pursuits.’

“I would like to say to my family that I’m out here doing great things for our nation and other nations and I thank you very much for the support. It’s greatly appreciated.”

Edwin O. Bispat is a member of the U.S. Air Force, on active duty, and also part of the New Horizons team.

He was born in Georgetown, Guyana, where he received his early education. Bispat later moved to the US in 1990, where he enlisted in the US Air Force on February 14, 2001.

He graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Management from the American Military University, last year.

He has been in the air force for over 18 years, and is happy to have been given the opportunity to serve Guyana.

He said that he volunteered for the opportunity to serve the U.S. Air Force, in the country of his birth. He is married to Keula and has three daughters, Kyana – 16, Mayah – 11, and Alana – eight.

Bispat points out that his children are saddened that he often has to be away for extended periods. However, they understand that it’s a part of his job.

Before this visit Bispat visited Guyana in 1994 and in 1995. He said that he wished he could come more often. However his military duties do not permit.

He says he intends to rectify this situation, though, when he retires from the Air Force. Then, he would love to visit with his family, so that he could show them, the country of his birth.

Bispat said that he enjoys the adventure of being reassigned every two to four years, to a new state or country. He loves meeting new people, “enjoying the food and culture from all over the world.”

But he is torn, because he hates being away from his family for long periods of time, missing birthdays, anniversaries and holidays.

He laments that so far he has missed about four “Father’s Days’ due to military assignments”.

Marlon Anthony Jermaine McCoy is married to Tamika McKoy for “five wonderful years.” Together they have a seventeen year old son, Romeo N. McCoy.

McCoy left Guyana in 1986, when he was just 11 years old. To date he has served in the United States Air Force for 24 years.

McCoy has a Master’s degree in counseling.

“In my life I have learned to put my faith, family, and friends first and everything else works out.”

He admits that It is hard, being away from his family; but fortunately for him, they understand the sacrifice is made to better the lives of others in the world.

McCoy loves cookup rice and fried red snapper. He currently works as an electrician with the New Horizons team.

Jeremy Zier is not a Guyanese. He was born in Buffalo, New York and graduated from high school in a small town called Arcade, located on the outskirts of Buffalo.

Having enlisted in the Air Force in August 1997 Jeremy has now been serving the military for almost 22 years.

Married to Alejandra, they have two children, Zoey, 4, and Noah, 1.

“Although I’ve been in the Air Force for nearly 22 years this will be my first deployment that I’ve had since becoming a father. My daughter, Zoey, is finally at the age that she can express herself and she made it clear that she hates me being gone!

“It’s been real hard on her, but we decided to get her a calendar. She is now marking down the days for when I will return. She still doesn’t understand how far away I am. She just knows that I won’t be home for bed times. ”

This is Jeremy’s first trip to Guyana. He said he never imagined in his wildest dreams, when he joined the military, all those years ago, that he would have visited Guyana.

“It has been an amazing experience so far, and it will go down as one of the highlights of my military career. I would definitely love to come back here, but purely as a tourist. There are so many places that I would like to see that I don’t believe I’ll have the time to, due to the New Horizons mission.

“I would also love to bring my family back!”