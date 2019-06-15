Suspect in fatal Charity hit-and-run in custody

Latest update June 15th, 2019 12:59 AM
Police on the Essequibo Coast have confirmed that 16-year old Renalzo Adams died as a result of a hit-and-run incident on the Charity Public Road on Wednesday night.
The teen’s body was picked up from the main carriageway by an ambulance driver. The young man succumbed to injuries, primarily to his head, while being rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital.
After viewing CCTV footage, police were able to confirm that Adams was hit. Based on reports reaching Kaieteur News, part of one set of footage, which was taken from a mall, showed a white wagon leaving Charity. A second bit of footage, which was taken from a gas station some 500 metres along the roadway, picked up the same wagon striking the young man.
Family members told this publication yesterday, “They [police] showed we some evidence from two cameras, they show we the picture and everything what they take off from the camera. The white wagon was in front the mall and that was the only vehicle on the road at the time. The wagon was driven by a fella from Dredge Creek.”
Though police have not yet revealed the identity of the driver, they have confirmed that a white wagon has been impounded at the Anna Regina Police Station, and the driver is in custody.
