National Pool Team completes successful tour of Trinidad & Tobago

The Guyana National Pool Team has just completed their tour to Trinidad & Tobago with the series Drawn 2-2 and have returned home following the outing.

The Tour kick-started with a victory for the Guyana Team who played Trinidad’s All-Star National Team on the 6th June 2019 with the score ending 8-7 in favour of the Guyana Team. Guyana’s Team then played the Trinidad’s Under 30 National Team and lost 9-2 on the 7th June 2019. They then went on and played a 2 days match against the Trinidad National Team & Lost 11-3. On the 10th of June, the Guyana Team then traveled to Tobago and played their National Team and won with the final score ending 4-3. That match concluded the Guyana Tour to Trinidad & Tobago and drawn the series between the 2 countries with the final score being 2-2. The Guyanese Players captured all of the MVP Awards with Sean DeSouza winning the Award for the Most Valuable Player twice, defeating two of Trinidad’s Best Players in Aaron Raghoonanan and Lyndon Ramkissoon. Anthony Xavier from Guyana captured the award for the Most Outstanding Player in the Tobago Leg of the tour.

The Guyana Team played exceptionally well since they were at a major disadvantage due to the games being played on 9 feet tables and Guyana does not have any 9 feet table said the Team Manager, Mr. Ryan Baksh. He also went onto say that they were up against a Country whose pool level was far ahead of us with players traveling to different countries playing Pool Professionally for many years. He said he is proud of his team and its accomplishments for putting up a fight against fierce competition and to draw the series 2-2.

Mr. Baksh also said that the Trinidad Team will be visiting Guyana for their tour of Guyana in May 2020.

The Guyana National Pool Team would like to thank their Sponsors: Grand Central Sports Bar (Jerries Grove), Target Hardware Store, Jagroop Auto Electrical, Seepaul’s Sports Bar, Royalty Billiards, Peerless Solutions, Skippers Jewelry, Seeta’s bar, X-Clusive sports Bar, Jai sign & Auto design, Narine Wholesale liquor at Grove, Shaquille Williams, Maria Chin, Shameeza Ramnauth and Yolande Semple.