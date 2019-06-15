National footballer gets six months in prison for wounding cop

Jobe Caesar, a 19-year-old national footballer, was yesterday sentenced to six months in prison by Senior Magistrate Leron Daly who found him guilty of wounding a policeman.

The accused was on trial in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts for the charge which alleged that he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Police Corporal Kerry Joseph on September 3, 2018 at East Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

The facts of the charge indicated that on the day in question, Caesar went to visit his girlfriend who lives at Pineapple Street, East Ruimveldt, Georgetown. Upon his arrival, he saw Joseph who is the father of his girlfriend’s children.

An argument ensued between Joseph and the woman and Caesar got involved. However, he was ordered to leave the premises and he did. As Joseph was heading to his car, he was attacked from behind by the teen who dealt him a cuff to the face.

Yesterday Magistrate Daly ruled that the prosecution was able to prove every element of the case and as such she sentenced Caesar to serve six months in prison for the offence.

Caesar is also before the courts for allegedly stealing from his girlfriend and damaging her car. He denied the allegation, which stated that on November 25, 2018 at Lot 178 Albert and Charlotte Streets, he unlawfully and maliciously damaged one motor car valued at $3.5 million property of the woman.

Also, it was alleged that on the same date and at the same location, Caesar while being armed with a gun, robbed the woman of one J2 Samsung cell phone valued at $30,000.

He is before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts for that matter.