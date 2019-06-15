Latest update June 15th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

National footballer gets six months in prison for wounding cop

Jun 15, 2019 News 0

Jobe Caesar, a 19-year-old national footballer, was yesterday sentenced to six months in prison by Senior Magistrate Leron Daly who found him guilty of wounding a policeman.

Jailed: Jobe Caesar

The accused was on trial in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts for the charge which alleged that he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Police Corporal Kerry Joseph on September 3, 2018 at East Ruimveldt, Georgetown.
The facts of the charge indicated that on the day in question, Caesar went to visit his girlfriend who lives at Pineapple Street, East Ruimveldt, Georgetown. Upon his arrival, he saw Joseph who is the father of his girlfriend’s children.
An argument ensued between Joseph and the woman and Caesar got involved. However, he was ordered to leave the premises and he did. As Joseph was heading to his car, he was attacked from behind by the teen who dealt him a cuff to the face.
Yesterday Magistrate Daly ruled that the prosecution was able to prove every element of the case and as such she sentenced Caesar to serve six months in prison for the offence.
Caesar is also before the courts for allegedly stealing from his girlfriend and damaging her car. He denied the allegation, which stated that on November 25, 2018 at Lot 178 Albert and Charlotte Streets, he unlawfully and maliciously damaged one motor car valued at $3.5 million property of the woman.
Also, it was alleged that on the same date and at the same location, Caesar while being armed with a gun, robbed the woman of one J2 Samsung cell phone valued at $30,000.
He is before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts for that matter.

More in this category

Sports

GFF-KFC National U-20 Championships Playoffs kick off this weekend at NTC

GFF-KFC National U-20 Championships Playoffs kick off this weekend at...

Jun 15, 2019

The playoffs of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) in partnership with fast food giant KFC, National Under-20 club championship, gets under way this weekend with round-of-sixteen action at the...
Read More
National Pool Team completes successful tour of Trinidad & Tobago

National Pool Team completes successful tour of...

Jun 15, 2019

KFC Senior Nat Squash C/Ships All top seeded Ladies win on Thursday night

KFC Senior Nat Squash C/Ships All top seeded...

Jun 15, 2019

GMR&SC Drag Championship round 2 IBet Supreme is the official betting partner of event

GMR&SC Drag Championship round 2 IBet...

Jun 15, 2019

GCA’s Captains workshop set for this morning at MYO

GCA’s Captains workshop set for this morning at...

Jun 15, 2019

GBTI Open Defending Champion Fraser win Thursday under lights

GBTI Open Defending Champion Fraser win Thursday...

Jun 15, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019