Man delivers wife in Kwakwani trail

Jun 15, 2019 News 0

Vanessa Courtman, an Arima, Kwakwani woman, reportedly delivered her baby in the middle of a trail on Thursday morning last at around 03:00hrs.

Vanessa Courtman resting peacefully at the hospital with her baby boy.

An eyewitness, 69 year old Angela Roberts, who was attracted by the wails of the woman, said she came out to investigate and upon realising what had occurred, decided to remain on the scene. She said it was the woman’s common-law husband Ricky Hernandez who ‘in great fear’, steeled himself and conducted the delivery.
Roberts said she was scared and could not do much, but stood aside in awe as the husband in beads of perspiration (with no experience) successfully delivered the baby boy who arrived into the world with his wailings piercing the early morning stillness.

Ricky Hernandez who delivered his son

Sources said the woman had apparently waited too long to signal that she was having pains and cramps, which resulted in her having the baby as she awaited the arrival of an ambulance that was summoned. Attendants from the ambulance and the nurse that arrived were reportedly greeted by the scene of the father lovingly hugging his wife, with the baby lying on her stomach, wrapped in a blanket.

The nurse then reportedly proceeded to cut the umbilical cord, heaping praises on the very brave father, before taking, wife and baby to the Kwakwani Hospital where they are resting.

Features/Columnists

