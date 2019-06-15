Latest update June 15th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GMR&SC Drag Championship round 2 IBet Supreme is the official betting partner of event

Jun 15, 2019 Sports 0

Ibet Supreme is the latest entity to join the sponsorship team for the highly anticipated Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) Drag Championship 2019; round two.

Dustani Barrow of Ibet Supreme (left) hands over his company’s contribution to GMR&SC representative, Cheryl Gonsalves.

Billed for the South Dakota Drag Strip on June 23, the event promises to be a spectacle for both fans and racers.
Representative Dustani Barrow acknowledged this, saying that the company is more than happy to support the venture.
“We’ll (Ibetsupreme) see you at the drags,” he said when handing over the company’s contribution.
Meanwhile, President Rameez Mohamed told the media that he is pleased to have a company like Ibetsupreme on board with the event.
“We cannot thank these guys enough for coming on board with this venture. We want them as a sport betting company to see the potential that motorsport has in their line of work.”
“They will be up there promoting their business with brand ambassadors next Sunday but I also want to show them areas where GMR&SC and the company can work in the future.”
Sponsors for the event include Platinum Car Show, KFC, Supreme Bets, R. Kissoon Contracting Services, Deryck Jaisingh Trucking Service and Machinery Rentals, Del Ice Co., Mohamed’s Enterprise, B.M. SOAT Auto Sales, Prem’s Electrical, E-Networks, Motor Trend, Nexus Machine Shop, Power Line, Jumbo Jet Auto Sales, WindJammer Hotel, Cyril’s Taxi, A&R Jiwanram Printery, Blue Spring Water, Choke Gas Station, Miracle Optical, Special Auto, First Class Auto Spares and Sales, GT Tuners, West Coast Customs Wash bay and Imran Auto works.
Tickets for adults cost $1000 and children $500.

More in this category

Sports

GFF-KFC National U-20 Championships Playoffs kick off this weekend at NTC

GFF-KFC National U-20 Championships Playoffs kick off this weekend at...

Jun 15, 2019

The playoffs of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) in partnership with fast food giant KFC, National Under-20 club championship, gets under way this weekend with round-of-sixteen action at the...
Read More
National Pool Team completes successful tour of Trinidad & Tobago

National Pool Team completes successful tour of...

Jun 15, 2019

KFC Senior Nat Squash C/Ships All top seeded Ladies win on Thursday night

KFC Senior Nat Squash C/Ships All top seeded...

Jun 15, 2019

GMR&SC Drag Championship round 2 IBet Supreme is the official betting partner of event

GMR&SC Drag Championship round 2 IBet...

Jun 15, 2019

GCA’s Captains workshop set for this morning at MYO

GCA’s Captains workshop set for this morning at...

Jun 15, 2019

GBTI Open Defending Champion Fraser win Thursday under lights

GBTI Open Defending Champion Fraser win Thursday...

Jun 15, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019