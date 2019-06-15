GMR&SC Drag Championship round 2 IBet Supreme is the official betting partner of event

Latest update June 15th, 2019 12:59 AM
Ibet Supreme is the latest entity to join the sponsorship team for the highly anticipated Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) Drag Championship 2019; round two.
Billed for the South Dakota Drag Strip on June 23, the event promises to be a spectacle for both fans and racers.
Representative Dustani Barrow acknowledged this, saying that the company is more than happy to support the venture.
“We’ll (Ibetsupreme) see you at the drags,” he said when handing over the company’s contribution.
Meanwhile, President Rameez Mohamed told the media that he is pleased to have a company like Ibetsupreme on board with the event.
“We cannot thank these guys enough for coming on board with this venture. We want them as a sport betting company to see the potential that motorsport has in their line of work.”
“They will be up there promoting their business with brand ambassadors next Sunday but I also want to show them areas where GMR&SC and the company can work in the future.”
Sponsors for the event include Platinum Car Show, KFC, Supreme Bets, R. Kissoon Contracting Services, Deryck Jaisingh Trucking Service and Machinery Rentals, Del Ice Co., Mohamed’s Enterprise, B.M. SOAT Auto Sales, Prem’s Electrical, E-Networks, Motor Trend, Nexus Machine Shop, Power Line, Jumbo Jet Auto Sales, WindJammer Hotel, Cyril’s Taxi, A&R Jiwanram Printery, Blue Spring Water, Choke Gas Station, Miracle Optical, Special Auto, First Class Auto Spares and Sales, GT Tuners, West Coast Customs Wash bay and Imran Auto works.
Tickets for adults cost $1000 and children $500.
