GCA’s Captains workshop set for this morning at MYO

Latest update June 15th, 2019 12:59 AM
The Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) will hold a Cricket Development Programme for Captains and Coaches today from 09:00 hrs to13:00hrs at MYO ground in Woolford Avenue.
All Coaches and Captains from clubs are invited and participants are asked to dress in track pants, white tops track shoes.
The Objectives of Workshop are to provide Coaches and Captains with practice in preparation structures and plans to improve their players.
The Programme will include Fitness Guidelines, Nets options, Remedial and skills development in batting, bowling, Fielding, Wicketkeeping, Mental and tactical aspects of the game.
Some 20 participants are expected to attend and former Guyana First-Class cricketers Roger Harper, Mark Harper, Clyde Butts, and Neil Barry are the instructors.
