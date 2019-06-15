GBTI Open Defending Champion Fraser win Thursday under lights

Latest update June 15th, 2019 12:59 AM
As the Guyana Bank of Industry and Commerce (GBTI) the tenth annual Open Lawn Tennis Tournament heads into the weekend which will see a
ll day action on the Court today, defending Champion Kalyca Fraser beat Kizzy Richmond Thursday night on the road to a possible successful title defence.
The first match of the day saw Devon Gonsalves and Adesh Khayyam playing a controlled game before Gonsalves emerged victoriously’.
The match between Gavin Lewis and Ronald Murray featured hard-hitting exchanges with big serves as they battled each other with passion.
The fair size gathering watched as Lewis went on to eventually take the match 6-2, 6-1.
Results:
Devon Gonsalves beat Adesh Khayyam 6-1, 6-1
Anthony Downes/ Leyland Leacock beat Orlando Dainty/ Wayne Barker 6-0, 6-0
Rafael Nunez beat Harry Panday 6-2, 6-1
Kalyca Fraser beat Kizzy Richmond 6-2, 6-1
Andre Lopes beat Steven David-Longe 6-0, 6-1
Gavin Lewis beat Ronald Murray 6-2, 6-1
Jun 15, 2019The playoffs of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) in partnership with fast food giant KFC, National Under-20 club championship, gets under way this weekend with round-of-sixteen action at the...
Jun 15, 2019
Jun 15, 2019
Jun 15, 2019
Jun 15, 2019
Jun 15, 2019
I take the street I live on – Railway Embankment – to get to town. The Railway Embankment leads into Railway Street... more
A young policeman was explaining how difficult it is to be an honest officer in an organisation in which corruption is rife.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Once again, I have drawn attention to the danger posed to countries of the Caribbean by the... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]