GBTI Open Defending Champion Fraser win Thursday under lights

Jun 15, 2019 Sports 0

As the Guyana Bank of Industry and Commerce (GBTI) the tenth annual Open Lawn Tennis Tournament heads into the weekend which will see a

Gavin Lewis (left) beat Ronald Murray.

ll day action on the Court today, defending Champion Kalyca Fraser beat Kizzy Richmond Thursday night on the road to a possible successful title defence.

Devon Gonsalves (left) beat Adesh Khayyam.

The first match of the day saw Devon Gonsalves and Adesh Khayyam playing a controlled game before Gonsalves emerged victoriously’.
The match between Gavin Lewis and Ronald Murray featured hard-hitting exchanges with big serves as they battled each other with passion.
The fair size gathering watched as Lewis went on to eventually take the match 6-2, 6-1.
Results:
Devon Gonsalves beat Adesh Khayyam 6-1, 6-1
Anthony Downes/ Leyland Leacock beat Orlando Dainty/ Wayne Barker 6-0, 6-0
Rafael Nunez beat Harry Panday 6-2, 6-1
Kalyca Fraser beat Kizzy Richmond 6-2, 6-1
Andre Lopes beat Steven David-Longe 6-0, 6-1
Gavin Lewis beat Ronald Murray 6-2, 6-1

