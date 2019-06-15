GBTI Open Defending Champion Fraser win Thursday under lights

As the Guyana Bank of Industry and Commerce (GBTI) the tenth annual Open Lawn Tennis Tournament heads into the weekend which will see a

ll day action on the Court today, defending Champion Kalyca Fraser beat Kizzy Richmond Thursday night on the road to a possible successful title defence.

The first match of the day saw Devon Gonsalves and Adesh Khayyam playing a controlled game before Gonsalves emerged victoriously’.

The match between Gavin Lewis and Ronald Murray featured hard-hitting exchanges with big serves as they battled each other with passion.

The fair size gathering watched as Lewis went on to eventually take the match 6-2, 6-1.

Results:

Devon Gonsalves beat Adesh Khayyam 6-1, 6-1

Anthony Downes/ Leyland Leacock beat Orlando Dainty/ Wayne Barker 6-0, 6-0

Rafael Nunez beat Harry Panday 6-2, 6-1

Kalyca Fraser beat Kizzy Richmond 6-2, 6-1

Andre Lopes beat Steven David-Longe 6-0, 6-1

Gavin Lewis beat Ronald Murray 6-2, 6-1