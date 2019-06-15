Fisherman’s fingers chopped off during argument over cigarette

Latest update June 15th, 2019 12:59 AM
A 53-year-old fisherman is currently a patient at the New Amsterdam Hospital after his fingers were chopped off during an argument with a drinking buddy on Wednesday.
Hospitalised is Ramnarine Latchman called ‘Ravo’, of 108 No.72 Village while his alleged attacker, a fellow villager, is presently in police custody.
According to reports, Latchman and the suspect were imbibing at the victim’s home at about 14:30 hrs – at an activity held in celebration of Latchman’s birthday. However during the merriment both Latchman and his buddy became highly intoxicated, and an argument erupted over a cigarette, which angered the visitor. He then reportedly picked up a cutlass and dealt Latchman a chop to his right hand, severing four of his fingers, a chop to his left hand and to the shoulder.
Latchman then ran out of his yard, raised an alarm and alerted neighbours who came to his assistance. The matter was later reported to the police.
The suspect is expected to be charged on Monday.
