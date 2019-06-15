E’bo youths march against Child Labour

Latest update June 15th, 2019 12:59 AM
In observance of World Day Against Child Labour, held every year on June 12, the Ministry of Social Protection will be embarking on a nu
mber of activities across the country, during this month.
A march was hosted yesterday on the Essequibo Coast. The march consisted primarily of students from Charity Secondary, who traversed the environs of Charity, shouting ‘no to child labour.’
Labour Officer of Region Two, Jason Narine, said that the march was the region’s main event for awareness on child labour. “The reason why is because we found the most incidents which we encountered at the Ministry are coming out from Charity. We are marching here this morning to say stop child labour not only to Charity residents but to everyone. It is illegal even if parents keep home kids,” he added.
Jun 15, 2019The playoffs of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) in partnership with fast food giant KFC, National Under-20 club championship, gets under way this weekend with round-of-sixteen action at the...
Jun 15, 2019
Jun 15, 2019
Jun 15, 2019
Jun 15, 2019
Jun 15, 2019
I take the street I live on – Railway Embankment – to get to town. The Railway Embankment leads into Railway Street... more
A young policeman was explaining how difficult it is to be an honest officer in an organisation in which corruption is rife.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Once again, I have drawn attention to the danger posed to countries of the Caribbean by the... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]