E’bo youths march against Child Labour

In observance of World Day Against Child Labour, held every year on June 12, the Ministry of Social Protection will be embarking on a nu

mber of activities across the country, during this month.

A march was hosted yesterday on the Essequibo Coast. The march consisted primarily of students from Charity Secondary, who traversed the environs of Charity, shouting ‘no to child labour.’

Labour Officer of Region Two, Jason Narine, said that the march was the region’s main event for awareness on child labour. “The reason why is because we found the most incidents which we encountered at the Ministry are coming out from Charity. We are marching here this morning to say stop child labour not only to Charity residents but to everyone. It is illegal even if parents keep home kids,” he added.