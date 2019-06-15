Don’t tek Guyana fuh granted

There is a saying dat people never miss de water till de well run dry. Recently, when dem boys sit down to talk dem realize how much people miss Guyana. These are de same people who announce how dem leffing dis country because dem ain’t got no future here.

Of late, nuff of dem coming back on vacation. Dem is de people who talking how Guyana gone up since dem lef. It got nuff things. In fact, it got everything people can get in de States or in Canada.

Dem boys see a man who come home fuh de Carnival and every time dem see him, he smiling. He was to leave de Sunday, he didn’t leave till de Wednesday. Is after he leave, he get de news dat fire tackle he favourite place, G3.

De man call dem boys to find out if is true dat G3 get burn down. Dem boys tell him a part get burn. Then he ask if de strip club burn. When dem boys tell him no de man seh, “Thank Gawd.” He is just one of dem who coming home and enjoying dat kind of service.

But while he tekking liberties in a club, some people tekking liberties in dangerous ways. Some of dem going in people house like if dem live deh and tek wha dem want like if is dem own.

Then you got anodda set who does use de road like if dem is de only person pon de road. A man crash and dead yesterday. He speed past wheh Soulja Bai does wuk and he speed past a place wheh de traffic lights wasn’t wukking.

If dem lights was wukking, he woulda been alive today unless he decide to jump de light. In any case, he jump de junction, didn’t see as minibus till it too late and get he chest separated from he legs.

He was a man who move cocaine like ants moving leaves. People go to jail because of him. They gon come out of jail but he ain’t coming back from wheh he gone.

Talk half and simply accept and bless.