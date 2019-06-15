Domestic worker charged with $5M jewellery theft – placed on $250,000 bail

A domestic worker was yesterday released on $250,000 bail by Senior Magistrate Leron Daly after she was read a charge in which she is accused of stealing over $5M in jewellery from her employer.

Seeranie Singh appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, where she denied the charge which alleged that between May 1, 2019 and June 11, 2019, at Houston East Bank Demerara, she stole a quantity of jewellery, at a total value of $5,177,000 – property of Deowattie Singh.

The defendant’s lawyer, in an application for bail, told the court that Seeranie Singh is a 38-year-old mother of four, who hails from Timehri, East Bank Demerara. The attorney mentioned that based on what she had learnt, Singh and other employees are normally checked before and after they leave the premises. She also indicated that the security guards and her client are not friends, therefore she has no way of smuggling out any jewellery.

Police prosecutor Sanj Singh had no objections to bail being granted to the defendant, however, he asked that conditions be attached.

Magistrate Daly then granted bail and adjourned the matter to July 26.

The conditions of the bail are that Singh is to report to the Criminal Investigation Department at the Ruimveldt Police Station and she is to lodge her travel documents with the court.