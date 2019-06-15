Dismissals at Dept. of Public Service may be linked to scholarships -Probe to start Monday

Latest update June 15th, 2019 12:59 AM
Minister of Public Service, Tabitha Sarabo-Halley recently dismissed three officials from the Department of Public Service, which falls under the Ministry of the Presidency. Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo has been lamenting to the media that the dismissals were due to the release of information that millions of dollars were transferred from the said Ministry to the accounts of two of Minister Simona Broomes’ children.
At a post-Cabinet press conference held yesterday, Director General of the Ministry of the Presidency, Joseph Harmon sought to set the record straight on this allegation. Harmon stressed that the money that was transferred to Broomes’ children had to do with scholarship arrangements.
Further to this, Harmon categorically stated that unlike what took place in the past, the APNU+AFC administration is not using the scholarship account as a slush fund.
With that aspect cleared up, the media called on Harmon to comment on allegations that a scholarship that was awarded to one of former Minister of Culture, Dr. Frank Anthony’s daughters is under review. It is said that the young lady has not fulfilled her part of the contract which stipulates that she must serve her country upon completion of her studies. There are also allegations that the officials dismissed had an involvement in this matter.
The Director General declined to offer any perspective or details on the matter, except to say that an inquiry will be launched into the matter on Monday. The probe is expected to last for a week. It will be conducted by Lance Carberry, who has expertise in resource management.
I take the street I live on – Railway Embankment – to get to town. The Railway Embankment leads into Railway Street... more
A young policeman was explaining how difficult it is to be an honest officer in an organisation in which corruption is rife.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Once again, I have drawn attention to the danger posed to countries of the Caribbean by the... more
