Biker dies after horrific collision with minibus near Botanical Gardens

A gruesome accident involving a route 40 minibus and a motorcycle, which occurred in the vicinity of the Botanical Gardens, at the intersection of Regent and Vlissengen Roads yesterday afternoon, has left the motorcyclist dead.

Twenty-nine year-old Mark Sauers, of Melanie, East Coast Demerara, was the unfortunate biker who was said to be proceeding at a rapid rate, north on Vlissengen Road, when he slammed into the left side of the minibus driven by Mark Pancham. The bus was turning west into Regent Road at the time of the collision.

At the point of impact, Sauers’s upper body apparently ripped along the back windows of the bus, which caused an arm to be severed and left inside the vehicle. The end result was his body being sliced in half. The side of the minibus was badly dented, and the back windscreen was almost completely shattered. Blood could be seen on the back of the vehicle as well as a pool of blood on the road where Sauers landed.

The bus driver in an interview said that his son was conducting and there were four passengers in the vehicle. “You know how it feel to be goin’ 20-30 miles a hour, and a man was coming at 100-120 and slam into me, and now I gotta be the one who gotta face the music, knowing that I ain’t wrong at all. He was speeding, I had four passengers, two willing to come and share exactly what happen.”

Meanwhile at the Lyken Funeral Parlour, the family of the deceased were wailing uncontrollably, except for the man’s mother who sat staring blankly into space.In her state of shock, she kept repeating “That is not my son. You reporting the wrong news, my only son Mark would never do this to me!”His mother-in-law Sumintra Balgobin known as ‘Janet’ was in a slightly less traumatised state and was willing to speak to Kaieteur News. She said that his wife, Marcia Lovell, is not in the country, but they had recently moved into a house in Melanie on the East Coast. They were then called away to identify the body.

The dead man’s sister reflected that, “My brother was a nice person, but God always takes the best first. I only hope that he gave his life to God; I know that he is in a better place”.