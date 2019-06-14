Prison is like a merry go round

Life is a merry-go-round fuh some people. One day dem up and anodda day dem down. Of course that is mainly fuh people who does gamble although some old people does experience de same thing. Dem boys seh dem got some prisoners who does be in and out.

Dem sit down in de court when de police bring in two young men who thief a lady phone. When de prosecutor read de charge and explain to de court, it tun out that just last week de two men been in jail. As soon as dem step out is time fuh dem go back. It look like if dem does deliberately thief fuh stay in jail.

Of course dem getting place to sleep and dem getting three squares. But dem got odda things that no ordinary person does want. People got to tell you when to sleep, when to wake up when to eat and things like that.

That is wha gun happen to some politicians. De Waterfalls paper talk bout de oil blocks that some people thief and give dem friends to hold. Jagdeo done seh he don’t mind an investigation but he wouldn’t like people fuh tek back de oil blocks. Dem boys know why.

All over de world politicians heading to jail. Leaders getting arrest fuh corruption. Dem boys seh it hard to imagine a man is president one day and a prisoner de next. Is only in Guyana politicians don’t get jail. Dem try a thing wid Westford and Ashni. Dem trying wid de Chat-3 and Irfaat but de people dem should try wid sitting pretty and spending money dem never wuk for.

If Jagdeo was in Brazil he woulda be in jail like Lula because he couldn’t explain he house. That is how life go.

Talk half and look how de jail tuna merry go round.