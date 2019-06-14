One week later duo back in prison

Two youths who were recently convicted, on Wednesday, appeared in the city court to answer to a robbery charge.

Noel Osborne, 20, and Denzil Charles, 18, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus where they pleaded guilty to the charge that was read to them.

It was alleged that on June 7, 2019 at First Street, Bartica, Region Seven, they stole a Samsung Galaxy worth $100,000 from Shakina Healis. Both men pleaded guilty to the charge that was read to them.

Police prosecutor Adduni Inniss objected to bail to be granted to the two defendants based on the grounds that they were sentenced before and that both admit that they stole the phone.

Acting Chief Magistrate then remanded both men to prison until June 21, 2019 at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court.