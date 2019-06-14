Latest update June 14th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

One Week Later Duo Back in Prison for Stealing Samsung Phone

Jun 14, 2019 News 0

By Renay Sambach

Two youths who were recently convicted on Wednesday appeared in the city court to answer to a robbery charge.
Noel Osborne,20and Denzil Charles,18 appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs Marcus where they pleaded guilty to the charge that was read to them.
It was alleged that on June 7, 2019 at 1st Street Bartica, Region Eight they stole a Samsung Galaxy worth $100,000 from Shakina Hearis. Both men pleaded guilty to the charge that was read to them.
Police prosecutor Adduni Inniss made objections for bail to be granted to the two defendants based on the grounds that they were sentenced before and that both admitted that they stole the phone.
The Acting Chief Magistrate then remanded both men to prison until June 21, 2019 at the Bartica Magistrate Court.

More in this category

Sports

MoPH 2nd Annual ExxonMobil Sec Schools U-14 f/Ball tourney launched

MoPH 2nd Annual ExxonMobil Sec Schools U-14 f/Ball tourney launched

Jun 14, 2019

Yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground on Carifta Avenue the second annual ExxonMobil Secondary Schools U-14 Football tournament was launched in the presence of Deputy Permanent Secretary in...
Read More
KFC’s Snr Nat Squash C/Ships Ince-Carvalhal, Verwey & Pollard among winners on opening night

KFC’s Snr Nat Squash C/Ships Ince-Carvalhal,...

Jun 14, 2019

Ketley upset Sophia; St. Margaret’s overcome Tucville

Ketley upset Sophia; St. Margaret’s overcome...

Jun 14, 2019

Guyana Badminton Association bids farewell to Lee Chong Wei on his retirement

Guyana Badminton Association bids farewell to Lee...

Jun 14, 2019

Guinness Bartica Fixtures kicks off tonight

Guinness Bartica Fixtures kicks off tonight

Jun 14, 2019

Dental Imports Guyana Inc. returns with support for Sport Shooting Foundation

Dental Imports Guyana Inc. returns with support...

Jun 14, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Oil don’t spoil

    Guyana’s oil is not going anywhere. So why hurry to start oil production when the country is being shortchanged because... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019