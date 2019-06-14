One Week Later Duo Back in Prison for Stealing Samsung Phone

By Renay Sambach

Two youths who were recently convicted on Wednesday appeared in the city court to answer to a robbery charge.

Noel Osborne,20and Denzil Charles,18 appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs Marcus where they pleaded guilty to the charge that was read to them.

It was alleged that on June 7, 2019 at 1st Street Bartica, Region Eight they stole a Samsung Galaxy worth $100,000 from Shakina Hearis. Both men pleaded guilty to the charge that was read to them.

Police prosecutor Adduni Inniss made objections for bail to be granted to the two defendants based on the grounds that they were sentenced before and that both admitted that they stole the phone.

The Acting Chief Magistrate then remanded both men to prison until June 21, 2019 at the Bartica Magistrate Court.