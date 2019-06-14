Miner charged for raping woman after ‘wake house’ visit

A miner was yesterday brought before a city magistrate accused of having sexual intercourse with a woman without her

consent, after a ‘wake house’ visit.

Charged is 46-year-old Odingo Emanuel, called ‘Dingo’. He appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan. The matter was heard in camera therefore, members of the public and media operatives were asked to exit the courtroom.

Emanuel was not required to plead to the charge which alleged that he had sexual intercourse with a woman without her consent on August 10, 2018 at Barmadai Landing.

According to information, the victim was at a friend’s wake. When the ‘wake’ was finished she was unable to find her reputed husband and she started to make checks for him. After her efforts went futile she saw the accused who advised her to check her reputed husband’s home, which is a short distance away.

When she got to the home, the victim saw the front door slightly open. She went in and headed to the bedroom when she subsequently heard a noise coming from the direction of the front door.

As she headed to investigate the source of the noise the victim was allegedly confronted by the accused. He reportedly threw her to the floor and had sexual intercourse with her.

The victim recently had the courage to make a report and hence the charge was instituted. Emanuel was released on bail in the sum of $250,000. The matter was adjourned to June 25, next.