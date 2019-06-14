Lance Corporal allegedly beaten by colleague… Family is still waiting on action from police

Latest update June 14th, 2019 12:59 AM
It has been five weeks since Special Lance Corporal, Don Carlos Alley
ne, succumbed to his injuries at a city hospital. Since then, no immediate actions have been taken to provide justice for Alleyne’s family.
Jocelyn Ambrose, the mother of Alleyne, and Terrence King, the grandfather of the victim, related to Kaieteur News that since Alleyne passed they have been pushing to achieve justice. Alleyne’s grandfather stated, “Every other day we back and forth from the DPP and the police headquarters. The other day we went to Brickdam and they told us that they have to wait for the DPP to make corrections on the report.”
King stated that he contacted the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), and he was informed that those corrections were completed, but he says that somehow there still seems to be a hold up.
Allyene, 25, succumbed to his injuries at the Georgetown Public Hospital on May 4, 2019, after he was allegedly beaten by another rank while he was stationed at the Special Constabulary Headquarters, Princes Street, Wortmanville.
It was alleged that Alleyne was beaten by his superior officer, and despite this information, it was disclosed that the Sergeant was still on the job and performing duties as per normal.
Family members stated that when they went to the hospital’s mortuary and they recalled noticing marked of violence around Alleyne’s body. His face, skin and parts of his hands were black and blue and swollen as a result of the beating.
According to a post-mortem examination, the inspection revealed that Alleyne died as a result of blunt trauma to the brain and haemorrhaging of the brain.
