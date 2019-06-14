Hotel owner, contracted hit man charged for plotting murder

An alleged hit man and the owner of Rockies International Hotel on Light Street, Georgetown,

were yesterday brought before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan after they were busted in the plotting of a murder.

Charged are businessman Mark Grimmond, 57, from Lot 320 Grove Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD); and Chatterpaul Singh, 36, a miner who resides at Lot 1 First Street Cummingsburg.

Grimmond was represented by attorney-at-law Bernard Da Silva and Mark Waldron while Singh was unrepresented.

They were not required to plead to the indictable charge. It was alleged that between April 1, 2018 and June 7, 2019, at Georgetown, the defendants conspired with each other and persons unknown to murder Dwayne Grant, a businessman from Lethem.

According to the facts of the charge, Grant received certain information that the men were plotting to kill him and he reported it to the police. The police ranks acting on the report went to a hotel where they made contact with the number two defendant, Singh.

Singh was arrested and at that point in time he was reportedly found with a firearm. In a detailed conversation with the police Singh admitted that he was contracted by Grimmond to kill Grant.

Grimmond was subsequently arrested and the allegation of conspiracy to commit murder was put to him. Telephone conversations between the two defendants were obtained by the police. Based on advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) the charge was instituted.

Police prosecutor Gordon Mansfield objected to bail based on the seriousness of the offence and the strength of the evidence the police wishes to present.

After listening to the facts of the charge, the defendants were remanded to prison until their next court date on June 18, 2019.

The plot may have stemmed from a transaction between Grimmond and Grant leading to Grimmond being indebted to the tune of $30M.

Grant moved to the courts to recover his money and was granted judgement. In fact, on June 24 a Light Street property that Grimmond owns would be put up for sale to recover Grant’s money.

Money changer Bridglall Persaud, was shot and killed on America Street in 2014. There was not enough evidence to link Grimmond to the killing although the police wanted him for questioning in connection with the murder.

Grimmond had owed Persaud some $40M.