Essequibo miners remanded for stabbing drinking partner

Latest update June 14th, 2019 12:59 AM
Two Essequibians were on Wednesday charged and remanded to prison on an attempted murder charge.
Shameer Mathias, 23, and Leonard Bennett, 20, both miners from Henrietta Village, Essequibo Coast, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus and were not allowed to plead to the indictable charge.
The charge stated that on June 4, 2019 at Aranka Backdam, Cuyuni River, with intent to commit murder they wounded Vicky Williams.
Police prosecutor, Shellon Daniels, objected to bail based on the seriousness of the matter and both accused are from Essequibo and if granted bail they won’t return for trial.
Prosecutor Daniels stated that both the defendants and the victim and are known to each other. On the day in question around 22:00 hrs at Aranka Backdam, the three men were consuming alcohol when an argument ensued.
One of the defendants then armed himself with a glass bottle and dealt the victim several stabs causing him to fall to the ground. The two defendants then continued hitting the victim with a piece of wood.
The victim was then rushed to Suddie Public Hospital where he was treated and then transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he’s still a patient.
The matter was reported and an investigation was launched, both defendants were then arrested for the offence. The defendants allegedly told the ranks that they were acting in self defence.
Acting Chief Magistrate Marcus, after listening to the facts remanded both defendants to prison until June 26, 2019 where they are expected to make their next court appearance.
