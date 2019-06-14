Latest update June 14th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Essequibo miners remanded for stabbing drinking partner

Jun 14, 2019 News 0

Two Essequibians were on Wednesday charged and remanded to prison on an attempted murder charge.
Shameer Mathias, 23, and Leonard Bennett, 20, both miners from Henrietta Village, Essequibo Coast, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus and were not allowed to plead to the indictable charge.

Leonard Bennett (Front) and Shameer Bennett ( Back)

The charge stated that on June 4, 2019 at Aranka Backdam, Cuyuni River, with intent to commit murder they wounded Vicky Williams.
Police prosecutor, Shellon Daniels, objected to bail based on the seriousness of the matter and both accused are from Essequibo and if granted bail they won’t return for trial.
Prosecutor Daniels stated that both the defendants and the victim and are known to each other. On the day in question around 22:00 hrs at Aranka Backdam, the three men were consuming alcohol when an argument ensued.
One of the defendants then armed himself with a glass bottle and dealt the victim several stabs causing him to fall to the ground. The two defendants then continued hitting the victim with a piece of wood.
The victim was then rushed to Suddie Public Hospital where he was treated and then transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he’s still a patient.
The matter was reported and an investigation was launched, both defendants were then arrested for the offence. The defendants allegedly told the ranks that they were acting in self defence.
Acting Chief Magistrate Marcus, after listening to the facts remanded both defendants to prison until June 26, 2019 where they are expected to make their next court appearance.

 

More in this category

Sports

MoPH 2nd Annual ExxonMobil Sec Schools U-14 f/Ball tourney launched

MoPH 2nd Annual ExxonMobil Sec Schools U-14 f/Ball tourney launched

Jun 14, 2019

Yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground on Carifta Avenue the second annual ExxonMobil Secondary Schools U-14 Football tournament was launched in the presence of Deputy Permanent Secretary in...
Read More
KFC’s Snr Nat Squash C/Ships Ince-Carvalhal, Verwey & Pollard among winners on opening night

KFC’s Snr Nat Squash C/Ships Ince-Carvalhal,...

Jun 14, 2019

Ketley upset Sophia; St. Margaret’s overcome Tucville

Ketley upset Sophia; St. Margaret’s overcome...

Jun 14, 2019

Guyana Badminton Association bids farewell to Lee Chong Wei on his retirement

Guyana Badminton Association bids farewell to Lee...

Jun 14, 2019

Guinness Bartica Fixtures kicks off tonight

Guinness Bartica Fixtures kicks off tonight

Jun 14, 2019

Dental Imports Guyana Inc. returns with support for Sport Shooting Foundation

Dental Imports Guyana Inc. returns with support...

Jun 14, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Oil don’t spoil

    Guyana’s oil is not going anywhere. So why hurry to start oil production when the country is being shortchanged because... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019